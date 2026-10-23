Mumbai's Willingdon Sports Club To Host ₹2 Crore Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship In January 2027 | X - prashantruia

Mumbai: The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) and Essar Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Essar Group, have announced the launch of the Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship, a new annual tournament aimed at strengthening professional golf in India.

The inaugural championship will be held at Mumbai’s prestigious Willingdon Sports Club from Jan 12 to 15, 2027, featuring leading professional golfers from across the country. The tournament will offer a prize purse of ₹2 crore, while the Pro-Am event is scheduled for Jan 10.

The championship has been instituted in memory of Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia, who played a pivotal role in transforming the company from an infrastructure-focused enterprise into a global investment group with interests spanning energy, infrastructure, metals and mining, technology and retail.

Under a five-year partnership between DP World PGTI and Essar Foundation, the championship will be organised annually through 2031. The initiative seeks to honour Ruia’s contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy while creating a competitive platform for established and emerging golfing talent.

VIDEO | Mumbai: DP World Professional Golf Tour of India and Essar Foundation on Friday announced the launch of the Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship, a new annual tournament on India’s professional golf calendar. PGTI President Kapil Dev says, "I think this is just the beginning. If you look at the 1950s, 1960s and 1980s, golf was very popular, and it was a difficult journey for cricketers as well. I think this is a similar journey. It just needs time, and tournaments like this will give the sport a kick-start. I hope golf will do much better in the coming years. When new technology comes in, you keep changing your equipment, but I think it is a myth that golf is expensive. You need a ball to play golf, just as you need one for cricket. Shuttlecocks are expensive, too. Every sport has its requirements, but if you want to develop a sport, it can happen."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2026

Kapil Dev welcomes new golf championship

DP World PGTI President Kapil Dev described the tournament as an important milestone for Indian professional golf and welcomed the partnership with Essar Group.

“The launch of the Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship marks an important milestone for Indian professional golf. DP World PGTI is proud to partner with Essar Group to establish a championship that recognises the vision and enduring contributions of its co-founders, Shri Ravi Ruia and the late Shri Shashi Ruia in business and industry,” he said.

Kapil Dev added that bringing a major professional golf tournament to Mumbai would help showcase Indian talent, attract wider audiences and strengthen the sport’s presence in the country’s financial capital.

Prashant Ruia recalls father's golfing passion

Essar Group Chief Executive Prashant Ruia recalled his father’s passion for golf and said the championship would celebrate his personal connection with the sport.

“Golf was a game my father truly loved. It was his happy time, where he connected with so many people over a round of golf. I remember accompanying him to golf courses and listening to his wonderful stories. It gives us immense pleasure to honour his memory through this championship, and we hope it carries forward his spirit and brings many more people to the game,” he said.

Five-year partnership to support golf development

Essar Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Amit Bajaj said the five-year association reflected the group’s commitment to supporting the long-term development of professional golf in India.

He said the championship would provide established professionals and emerging players with opportunities to demonstrate their skills and compete at a higher level.

DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl welcomed Essar Group’s commitment, describing it as a significant vote of confidence in Indian professional golf.

“Essar Group’s five-year commitment is a significant vote of confidence in the future of Indian professional golf. It provides a strong foundation for the Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship to grow in stature and ambition,” Johl said.

He added that the substantial prize purse would raise competitive standards and help establish the championship as a marquee fixture on the national golfing calendar.

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Willingdon Sports Club to host tournament

Founded in 1917, Willingdon Sports Club is among Mumbai’s prominent sporting institutions. Its 18-hole golf course, established in 1933, is located in South Mumbai.

The organisers will announce the names of participating professional golfers closer to the tournament.

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