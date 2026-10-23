From 1983 Underdogs To World Cup Contenders, Kapil Dev Explains Indian Cricket's Biggest Transformation | X - therealkapildev

Mumbai: Former India captain Kapil Dev believes the biggest transformation in Indian cricket over the past four decades has been the change in the team's mindset, with winning World Cups now considered an expectation rather than a distant dream.

The legendary all-rounder, who led India to their historic triumph in the 1983 World Cup, said the country's cricketing progress reflected the development of infrastructure, greater opportunities for players and growing confidence in their ability to compete against the world's best.

Speaking during an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the announcement of the Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship in Mumbai, Kapil was asked whether India's bowling attack needed strengthening ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kapil backs India's current bowling unit

The former captain, however, refused to be drawn into criticism of the current bowling unit, maintaining that the selectors and players were better placed to assess the team's requirements.

"I don't think so. The selectors and the players should feel it. I think cricket has done fairly well. That's more important," Kapil said.

World Cup expectations reflect changing mindset

He pointed out that expectations surrounding Indian cricket had undergone a remarkable transformation since his playing days.

"Today, we think that we will win the World Cup. Earlier, we didn't think that. This is the change in Indian cricket and Indian sports," he said.

Asked about the perception that modern-day cricketers were increasingly inclined towards batting rather than bowling, Kapil responded with a characteristic analogy.

"Everybody wants to be an officer. In cricket, they said batsman is the officer and bowler is a worker," he remarked, suggesting that batting continued to enjoy greater appeal among aspiring cricketers.

Kapil highlights importance of sports infrastructure

Kapil, one of India's greatest fast-bowling all-rounders, also drew parallels between cricket's rise and the challenges confronting golf in the country.

Recalling the difficulties cricketers faced during the 1950s and 1960s, he said the development of any sport required patience, sustained investment and opportunities for young talent.

He attributed cricket's present standing to the infrastructure built around the sport over the years.

"Why did cricket reach there today? Because the best infrastructure in India today is cricket. That's what we want to give," he said, stressing the need to create similar facilities for other disciplines.

1983 triumph inspires belief in success

Kapil also invoked India's unexpected 1983 World Cup victory to underline the importance of believing in sporting success even when the odds appear unfavourable.

"You didn't even give us a chance in 1983. We won then too," he said when asked whether an Indian golfer could eventually win a major international championship.

He maintained that young Indian sportspersons could achieve success at the highest level if provided adequate infrastructure, competitive opportunities and financial backing.

Also Watch:

Corporate investment key to sporting growth

Emphasising the importance of corporate participation, Kapil said sustained investment could help other sports replicate cricket's growth.

"I always believe that corporate is going to run the sports in our country. Not golf, sports in our country," he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/