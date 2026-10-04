Mumbai's Suryansh Shedge Links Up With India A Squad For One-Dayers Against Australia A As Pandya’s Replacement | IANS

Puducherry: Seam-bowling all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been drafted into the India A squad as a replacement for injured Hardik Pandya for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A, starting here on Tuesday.

Hardik, who was named in the squad last month, but subject to fitness clearance, was ruled out after experiencing discomfort in his right calf on September 19. An MRI scan later revealed that he has very mild intramedullary edema, which is equivalent to suffering right medial tibial stress syndrome.

“Yes, Shedge has joined the India A squad as a replacement for injured Hardik. Shedge had a quadriceps injury and was recovering from it at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru,” a source tracking developments told IANS on Sunday.

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Shedge, 23, made his international debut during India's T20I tour of Ireland in June this year and featured in the T20I series against England and Zimbabwe, though he’s yet to take a wicket. He also impressed during the India A 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka in June this year, scoring 147 runs in five matches while chipping in two scalps in 23 overs.

His inclusion in the India A team means Shedge will miss Mumbai's opening Ranji Trophy game against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium, starting on October 11. Middle-order batter Naman Dhir will also miss the 50-over series against Australia A after being drafted into India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against the West Indies as a replacement for Washington Sundar.

Sundar, the off-spin bowling all-rounder who was a member of the Asian Games gold medal winning team in Japan, has been released from the T20I squad to play Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu as part of preparation for the Tests against New Zealand, to be played in November.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the India A side in the 50-over matches scheduled to be played on October 6, 9, and 11 respectively. The first one-day match will now begin at 2 PM, with gates opening for fans at 1pm, while the second and three matches will begin at 9am.

Updated India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur, and Suryansh Shedge.

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