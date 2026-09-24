Mumbai's Pickleball League Returns With Season 2, Adds Singles Category After Sellout Debut | File photo

Mumbai: India's first monthly, season-long pickleball league is back. The Mumbai Pickleball Cup returns for Season 2 on Sunday, September 27, at Stratum Play in Malad West, with organisers adding a Singles category after both Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles categories sold out in Season 1.

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Unlike a standard one-day tournament, the Mumbai Pickleball Cup runs across twelve monthly editions, with players carrying forward points through the season. The league concludes in August 2027 with a Champions Cup bringing together category winners from across the year. Points double at every tournament, meaning a player who joins midway through the season can still catch up with someone who has competed since month one.

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Season 2 will see action across Mixed Doubles, Men's Doubles and the newly added Singles category, with entry priced at ₹1,500 per team (covering both players in doubles) and a total prize pool of ₹30,000 split across categories. Both Men's Doubles and Singles have already sold out, with 60 to 80 players expected to take the court from 4 PM onwards. Matches will follow a group stage of 15 points with rally scoring, followed by knockouts played best of three games to 11, with every team guaranteed a minimum of three matches. All games will be officiated by professional referees from PB Refs.

The league is the brainchild of Isaac, who works with clients in mental health and therapy and picked up pickleball a little over a year ago after friends introduced him to the sport. He runs the league alongside three others — His brother Calvin, Jenny and Zinnia.

Speaking about why the format was designed the way it is, Isaac said the idea grew out of frustration with how most tournaments in the city were run.

"We'd played tournaments where you'd turn up in the morning, wait around most of the day, play for twenty minutes and go home. People were irritated by the end of it, and you can't blame them. We wanted the opposite — something that happens on a fixed date every month, where you know exactly what you're getting, you're guaranteed at least three matches, and you're playing against the same people often enough to actually see yourself improve," Isaac said.

For Isaac, the league is about more than just competition. "The bigger thing is community. When it's monthly, people stop being strangers. They meet new partners, make friends, find opportunities off the court. That matters as much to us as who wins," he added.

Season 1, held in August 2026 with Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles, sold out, with a large share of entrants playing their first-ever pickleball tournament. Players travelled from across the city, including Bandra and Dadar, to take part.

The league counts Franklin (balls), Velka (paddles), Khelomore (cash prizes), Fast&Up (hampers) and PB Refs (officiating) among its partners. Players will also get unlimited electrolytes through the evening and sponsor giveaways on the day.

Mumbai Pickleball Cup, Season 2

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 4 PM onwards

Where: Stratum Play, BJ Patel Rd, opp. Landmark Hotel, near BMC Office, Adarsh Nagar, Malad West, Mumbai 400064

Website: mumbaipickleballcup.com | Instagram: @mumbaipickleballcup