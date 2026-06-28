FPJ Exclusive: Mumbai's Niharika Singhania Is Gearing Up To Represent India In Showjumping At The Asian Games In Aichi-Nagoya

Niharika Singhania in action |

Mumbai: All of 19, Niharika Singhania is on a high after her selection in India's four-member showjumping team for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan in September this year. Niharika shared her thoughts on her excitement and preparation in this exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts..

Q: Your journey began at a school riding camp when you were 12. When did you realise equestrian could become more than just a hobby?

A: Honestly, it never began as a career plan. I simply loved being around horses. The sport became a way for me to spend more time with them. As I started competing, I fell in love with showjumping itself, but at that age I was only focused on enjoying every moment with the horses rather than thinking about a professional career.

Q: Winning gold at the CSI Lier event in Belgium was a significant milestone. How much did that achievement boost your confidence?

A: It was my first major result in Europe, so it meant a great deal. Winning in India is special because it's the circuit I grew up competing in, but Europe is an entirely different level. The competition is stronger and the standards are much higher. To achieve a good result there gave me confidence that I belonged on that stage and that I was moving in the right direction.

Q: Showjumping is built on trust between the rider and the horse. How would you describe your partnership with First To Cash Out?

A: Cash wasn't originally meant to be my horse for the Asian Games qualification. He came to us as a prospect for next season and joined me only three weeks before the trial deadline. Until then, I was competing with my mare, Iron Lady, whom I'd ridden for years. But after just a few rounds with Cash, I realised how talented he was. I told my coach we could build a partnership much faster than expected, and thankfully it worked. He qualified in both trial weeks. In the arena, he's incredibly brave and competitive. Outside it, he's the complete opposite, affectionate, playful and always looking for attention.

Q: You spent several months training and competing in Europe. What were the biggest adjustments?

A: Being away from family was probably the hardest part. I especially missed my dog. Professionally, competing almost every weekend under constant pressure was a different experience. But it also helped me grow mentally and become more comfortable performing under pressure.

Q: Indian equestrian sport has traditionally been male dominated. Do you see your selection as inspiring more young women to take up the sport?

A: I hope so. Just because the sport has been male dominated doesn't mean it always has to remain that way. In Europe, you see men and women competing almost equally, and both are equally successful. That's something I'd love to see in India as well. Men and women compete on equal terms in showjumping, so success depends on skill, preparation and understanding your horse. Every rider has different strengths, and it's important to make the most of them.

Q: Showjumping demands split-second decisions and immense concentration. How do you prepare mentally before an important round?

Singhania: Once I've walked the course and planned my distances, I like to spend some quiet time with my horse. I usually listen to music and stay in my own space before entering the arena. That helps me stay calm, focused and connected with my horse.

Q: What is your biggest priority ahead of the Asian Games?

A: My focus is to ensure Cash reaches the Games in the best possible physical and mental condition. After the qualification rounds, I gave him a short break so he could relax before we gradually resumed training. Everything we're doing now is planned with the Games in mind. Of course, winning a medal is the dream, but I don't want to put unnecessary pressure on myself. I want to enjoy the experience and trust the work we've put in.

Q: How has Indian equestrian evolved in recent years?

A: There are far more competitions now, which gives young riders valuable experience and confidence. As they become successful at home, many are looking to compete in Europe, and we're seeing more Indian riders making their mark internationally. That's a positive sign for the future of the sport.

Q: Finally, how important has your family's support been throughout your journey?

A: It's quite funny because my parents were initially against horse riding. They encouraged me to try many activities, but horses worried them because of the risks involved. I had to convince them for a long time before they finally agreed. Today, they're incredibly supportive. What I appreciate most is that they've allowed this to remain my journey. They've trusted me to make my own decisions and find my own path, and that support has meant everything.