India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Rain Halts Play With Ireland On 132/5 After 17.1 Overs | X

Belfast, June 28: Rain interrupted the second T20I between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday, bringing play to a halt with Ireland at 132/5 after 17.1 overs. India had opted to bowl first after winning the toss, but the match was stopped as heavy showers moved over the ground.

The rain arrived suddenly during the 18th over, forcing the umpires to suspend play. Players rushed off the field while the groundstaff quickly covered the pitch. Strong winds accompanied the rain, raising hopes that the weather would clear and allow the match to resume.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Before the interruption, Harry Tector was leading Ireland's innings with an unbeaten 46 off 42 balls, while George Dockrell was batting on 9. Benjamin Calitz had earlier provided the biggest boost to the innings with a quick 37 from 23 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes. Lorcan Tucker contributed 15, while Ross Adair scored a rapid 16 off just seven balls.

India's bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals despite Ireland maintaining a healthy scoring rate of 7.69 runs per over. Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Shivam Dube were among the wicket-takers before the weather interrupted proceedings.

As of the latest update, Ireland are 132/5 in 17.1 overs, with three overs still remaining in their innings. Match officials will inspect the conditions once the rain eases before taking a decision on when play can restart.