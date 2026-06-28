Explained: What Happens If IND W Vs AUS W Ends In A Tie At ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | X

The India Women vs Australia Women clash at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is one of the most important matches of the group stage. While most fans are discussing what happens if India win or lose, many are also wondering what the qualification picture looks like if Sunday's match at Lord's ends in a tie.

Will India Qualify if the Match Ends in a Tie?

Yes. If the India vs Australia match ends in a tie, both teams will receive one point each.

That will take Australia to nine points and India to seven points. Australia will finish at the top of Group A, while India's qualification will then depend on the result of the South Africa vs Bangladesh match.

If South Africa Beat Bangladesh

If South Africa win their final group match, they will move to eight points, which is one more than India's seven. In that case, Australia (9 points) and South Africa (8 points) will qualify for the semi-finals, while India will be eliminated. Net run rate will not come into the picture because South Africa would finish with more points.

If Bangladesh Beat South Africa

If Bangladesh defeat South Africa, both South Africa and Bangladesh will remain on six points, while India will have seven after the tied game against Australia.

That means India will finish second in Group A behind Australia and secure a place in the semi-finals. Since India would have more points than both South Africa and Bangladesh, net run rate would not be required to decide the standings.

Does Net Run Rate Matter if India vs Australia Is Tied?

No. A tied match gives India seven points, meaning there is no scenario where India finish level on points with South Africa.

The qualification outcome will be decided purely by the South Africa vs Bangladesh result:

South Africa win: Australia and South Africa qualify.

Bangladesh win: Australia and India qualify.

In short, if India and Australia share the points at Lord's, India's semi-final hopes will rest entirely on Bangladesh pulling off an upset against South Africa earlier in the day.