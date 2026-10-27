Mumbai's Musheer Khan Shines With Century, 2 Wickets Against Haryana But Says He Could Have Scored Double Hundred | X - jaisu247

Mumbai: Young Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan stood out with an impressive all-round performance on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match against Haryana at the MCA’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

After scoring his first century of the season (109 off 185 balls) on the opening day, Musheer followed it up with a two-wicket burst on Tuesday afternoon to put Mumbai in a commanding position.

Musheer's Disciplined Spell Troubles Haryana Openers

The left-arm spinner came in as the fifth bowler after Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani failed to get a breakthrough. Musheer dismissed both Haryana openers who put on 61 runs for the first wicket. He bowled nine overs on the trot, creating opportunities with his disciplined line and length. He came close to picking up more wickets on several occasions and was animated throughout his spell, constantly encouraging the close-in fielders. His enthusiasm also drew a word from the on-field umpires.

“I usually play a supporting role to the main spinners (Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian) and try to control the flow of runs by bowling in specific areas. I focus on bowling my stock ball as much as possible.

“The wicket was assisting spinners in the afternoon, and they bowled well, but I was lucky to get both wickets under the sustained pressure. I try to help the team in whichever way I can and give my hundred percent,” said Musheer on Tuesday.

Read Also Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan Follows Century With 2 Wickets As Mumbai Put Haryana Under Pressure

Two Quick Wickets Strengthen Mumbai's Position

The youngster dismissed both well-set Haryana openers in the space of two overs after skipper Ankit Kumar (35) and Himanshu Rana (27) had stitched together a 61-run opening partnership in response to Mumbai’s first-innings total of 430.

“We had above 400 on the board and wanted to pick quick wickets. So, I was bowling in particular areas to get more help and trouble the batters. We are looking for an outright win to get maximum points before we head into white-ball cricket; therefore, I was trying to put pressure,” he added.

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Musheer Eyes Bigger Scores After Century

Musheer said he was pleased to register his first century of the season after scoring two half-centuries (65 and 57) in the opening two matches, but admitted he was disappointed at missing out on a bigger score on his home ground.

“I am happy to get a hundred, especially after getting two half-centuries, but not satisfied. I could have easily scored a 200. This is our home ground, and we know how to bat here. You are recognised as a batter in Mumbai cricket only if you convert your starts into hundreds. Fifties aren’t good enough,” he said.

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