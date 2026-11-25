Mumbai's INS Hamla Hosts Inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship Organised By Indian Navy | X / @IN_Hamla

Mumbai: The inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship commenced on Monday at INS Hamla in Malad, Mumbai, becoming the first championship of its kind to be organised by a Services establishment.

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The week-long event has attracted around 700 participants, including 219 women and 272 men competing in the championship and over 200 gymnasts participating in selection trials.

The championship is being conducted by the Indian Navy Sports Control Board on behalf of the Services Sports Control Board, under the aegis of the Gymnastics Federation of India.

Rear Admiral R K Singh, CSO (P&A) Western Naval Command, formally inaugurated the championship, highlighting the shared values of discipline, dedication and courage between gymnastics and the Navy.

The men's competition started from November 24 and will end on November 26, featuring teams from 18 states, two Union Territories and SSCB. The women's competition, scheduled from November 28 to 30, will feature participants from 17 states and two Union Territories. Selection trials for upcoming international championships will also be conducted on November 27 and December 1.

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