Mumbai's Aces Football League: Chhibber's Brace Powers Wolfpack FC, Encore United Retain Group B Lead | File Pic

Mumbai: Tushar Chhibber struck twice as Wolfpack FC registered a thrilling 3-2 victory over Umang Foundation Trust FC, while Encore United edged Hybec Hydras FC 1-0 to retain their Group B lead in Gameweek 8 of the Aces Football League.

Chhibber netted a brace and Josiah N added another for Wolfpack, with Royston V, Chhibber and Shreyan T providing the assists. Brendan P and Rohil M scored for Umang, assisted by Rohan J and Joel F, respectively. Chhibber was adjudged man of the match.

Jatin Khilnani produced an impressive performance, scoring twice to guide The Juggernauts to a 2-1 victory over KT Falcons FC. Lakshya S provided assists for both goals, while Taha K scored for the Falcons off a Mohit T assist. Khilnani earned the man-of-the-match award.

Encore United maintained their impressive campaign with a narrow victory over Hybec Hydras FC, courtesy of Krish S's solitary strike, assisted by Mir M. Agastya Khandelwal was named man of the match.

Meanwhile, Bluelock and Cathect FC played out a goalless draw, with Melroy Dsa claiming the man-of-the-match honours.

Encore United lead Group B with 19 points, followed by Wolfpack FC on 17. Cathect FC occupy the top spot in Group A with 11 points, while Wasted Potential FC and Bluelock have 10 points each.

Beyond the competitive action, the league organised a donation drive for children from the Umang Foundation. The children interacted with players before participating in a football match of their own, adding a community dimension to the proceedings

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