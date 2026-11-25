Skipper Vruushal shines in Bhama CC’s win | File Pic

Mumbai, November 25: Skipper Vruushali Bhagat played the lead role with bat and ball in guiding Bhama CC to a 42-run victory against Glorious CC in a second round match of the MCA Women's League for the D.F. Edulji Trophy played at the Worli Sports Club ground on Wednesday.

Choosing to bat, opening bat Vruushali scored a century knock of 106 runs from 96 balls which contained 14 boundaries and a solitary six as Bhama CC scored 244 runs for 8 wickets in 39 overs. Later, Tushi Shah chipped in with 34 runs. Swara Jadhav took 3 for 20, and Vaishnavi Palav took 2 for 37, getting the wickets for Glorious CC.

In reply, Glorious CC were restricted to 202 for 8 wickets from their 40 overs. All-rounder Swara Jadhav top-scored with 75 runs, while Krittika Yadav took 2 for 29 and Vruushali Bhagat took 2 for 31.

In a tense and exciting match, Dahisar SC registered a narrow 2-run victory against Regal FC. Batting first, Dahisar CC were bowled out for 118 runs in 36.2 overs. Sonakshi Solanki scored 41 runs while Gauri Manjrekar took 4 for 28, Priydarshini Singh took 2 for 22 and Chetna Bisha took 2 for 23. Later, Regal CC were restricted to 116 all out in 40 overs. Shrushti Naik scored 32 runs, while Nashnav Desai took 3 for 24 and Priya Misal took 2 for 13.

Brief scores: John Bright CC 208 for 5, 40 overs (Roma Sharma 53, Shaddha Shetty 46, Mitali Mhatre 38; Shrvani Patil 3/45) lost to Sainat CC, Virar 211 for 6, 38.2 overs (Bhoomi Thakur 41, Kinjal Kumari 41, Riddh Gava 35, Shravani Patil 34; Dnyneshwari Yerunar 2/38, Karnika Bavkar 2/40).

Bhama CC 244 for 8, 39 overs (Vruushali Bhagat 106 (96-balls, 14x4s, x6), Tushi Shah 34; Swara Jadhav 3/20, Vaishnavi Palav 2/37) beat Glorious CC 202 for 8, 40 overs (Swara Jadhav 75; Krittika Yadav 2/29, Vruushali Bhagat 2/31).

Matunga Gymkhana 141 all out, 40 overs (Gargi Bandekar 46, Mahek Pati 33; Tanisha Sharma 2/32, Diksha Pawar 2/38) lost to Rajwadi CC 146 for 5, 27.3 overs (Diksha Pawar 51; Anannya Shetty 3/34, Samiksha Ghade 2/15).

Bharat CC 192 for 9, 40 overs (Chinmayi Chile 75, Rajasi Nagose 30; Gagana Mulakala 4/51, Zeal D'Mello 2/20) beat Fort Youngsters 167 all out in 36 overs (Janhvi Kate 41; Nirmiti Rane 3/23, Parshti Chheda 3/40).

Victory CC 140 all out in 28.2 overs (Khshi Bhatia 46; Lakisha Labdhe (3/26, Fatima Jaffar 2/17, Manjir Gawade 2/19) lost to Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 141 for 4, 27.2 overs (Shaheen Razak 42, Fatima Jaffar 53; Niyati Jagtap 2/41).

Dahisar SC 118 all out 36.2 overs (Sonakshi Solanki 41; Gauri Manjrekar 4/28, Priydarshini Singh 2/22, Chetna Bisha 2/23) lost Regal CC 116 all out, 40 overs (Shrushti Naik 32; Nashnav Desai 3/24, Priya Misal 2/13).

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