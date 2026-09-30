Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Agastya Mittal Creates History With Triple Crown At Maharashtra Billiards & Snooker Championships

Agastya Mittal won three Maharashtra State titles across snooker and billiards at Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai. | File Pic

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: Twelve-year-old Agastya Mittal, representing Otters Club, has created history by becoming the youngest player ever to win a Triple Crown at the Maharashtra State Billiards & Snooker Championships.

Competing against some of the state’s finest young cue-sport talent, Agastya won three Maharashtra State titles at the State Ranking Event held at Khar Gymkhana. He has won Gold in Sub-Junior Snooker; Sub-Junior Billiards and Junior Billiards events.

The achievement is particularly remarkable given that Agastya competed in the Junior Billiards category against older players, while also securing titles in both the Sub-Junior disciplines.

Agastya capped his remarkable campaign with a dominant performance in the deciding snooker final, closing out the winning match with a flawless 3–0 victory in a best-of-five contest. Agastya capped his remarkable campaign with a dominant performance in the deciding snooker final, closing out the winning match with a flawless 3–0 victory in a best-of-five contest.

The Triple Crown marks a significant milestone in Agastya’s young cue-sports career and reflects his growing presence across both billiards and snooker.

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His success at the state level comes at an age when most players are still developing their competitive experience, making the achievement of three titles across different categories particularly noteworthy.

Representing Otters Club, Agastya has been training and competing in cue sports with a focus on both technical consistency and competitive discipline. His latest achievement adds another major milestone to his rapidly developing career.

About Agastya Mittal

Agastya Mittal is a 12-year-old cue-sports player from Mumbai who trains under legendary coach and former 2-time Asian Snooker Champion Yasin Merchant and competes in both snooker and billiards. He represents Otters Club and has been competing at state and national-level junior events. His latest achievement of winning three Maharashtra State titles in a single championship establishes him as one of the youngest players to accomplish the feat.

Results (finals) - Snooker: Agastya Mittal (Otters Club) beat Dev Jaisingh (Khar Gym) 3-0 (66-63, 70-30, 53-33). Sub-junior billiards: Agastya Mittal (Otters Club) beat Bilal Shaikh (Islam Gym) 238-39; beat Hasnain (Mazagaon Club) 243-97; beat Nivaan Shah (Matunga Gym) 215-88. Junior billiards: Agastya Mittal (Otters Club) beat Rajveer Rajdhyaksha (Pune) - 240-215; beat Ayan Siddiqui 232-212; beat Ibrahim Merchant (Mazagaon Club) 230-194.

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