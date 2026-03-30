Mumbai: Your Unforgettable Poised To Steal The Show In Season-Ending Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Salver At Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Your Unforgettable shapes up as the most appealing contender for the prestigious Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Salver, the feature event marking the grand finale of the Mumbai racing season, scheduled to be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Monday.

With consistent form and an impressive turn of foot, the runner appears well-poised to make a strong impact in what promises to be a competitive field. The seven-furlong contest is expected to witness a keen battle among some quality runners, but Your Unforgettable’s recent performances suggest that it holds a distinct edge over its rivals.

The horse has shown both speed and stamina in equal measure, attributes that are crucial over this distance, and its current condition further enhances its prospects. Among the challengers, Earth and Art Collector stand out as worthy opponents who could pose a serious threat. Both runners have the ability to rise to the occasion and cannot be taken lightly, especially in a race of this nature where tactics and timing will play a decisive role.

Nevertheless, if Your Unforgettable manages to reproduce its best form, it should justify favouritism and emerge victorious in the season’s concluding highlight.

First race 4.30 pm Selections

1. The Brave Hunter Plate: 1. (2), 2. (3), 3. (5)

2. The Western India Race Horse Owners' Association Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (2)

3. The Blue Pencil Plate: 1. (3), 2. (5), 3. (3)

4. The Amber Flash Plate: 1. (9), 2. (4), 3. (7)

5. The Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Salver:

1. Your Unforgettable (2),

2. Earth (4),

3. Art Collector (6)

6. The Busy Lizzie Plate: 1. (2), 2. (6) 7.

The Secret Treasure Plate: 1. (5), 2. (6), 3. (9)