 Mumbai: Yohan Karnani Clinches Player Of The Tournament Award At Gopal Vazirani Memorial Squash Event At Willingdon Sports Club
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai: Yohan Karnani Clinches Player Of The Tournament Award At Gopal Vazirani Memorial Squash Event At Willingdon Sports Club

Mumbai: Yohan Karnani Clinches Player Of The Tournament Award At Gopal Vazirani Memorial Squash Event At Willingdon Sports Club

Yohan, who is also a Willingdon member, showcased exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Yohan was part of the winning team Court Crushers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Yohan Karnani winning the ‘Player of the tournament’ award from Padma Vazirani (L) and Dinesh Vazirani. |

Mumbai: Yohan Karnani won the player of the tournament award in the recently concluded Gopal Vazirani Memorial Willi Squash Sundowner at the Willingdon Sports Club. Yohan, who is also a Willingdon member, showcased exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Yohan was part of the winning team Court Crushers.

Smash Squash was the runners-up while Stroke Slayers and Squash Commandos bagged the third and fourth spots respectively. In the final, Court Crushers beat Smash Squash 8-3. In the notable matches, Yohan beat Aarish Dwarkadas of Smash Squad 11-5, 11-4. His teammates Avaan Kejriwal defeated Chaitanya Shah 11-8, 811, 11-5 and Shoaib Shaikh prevailed over Riyaz Varawalla 1149, 9-11, 11-8.

Team Court Crushers with the winners trophies from Padma Vazirani and Dinesh Vazirani.

Team Court Crushers with the winners trophies from Padma Vazirani and Dinesh Vazirani. |

Farida Tata with the

Farida Tata with the "Best Dressed" award from Padma Vazirani and Dinesh Vazirani. |

Read Also
IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul's Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank...
article-image

Yohan had earlier rallied to beat Karamveer Mahtani of Squash Commandos 9-11, 17- 15, 11-8 in a round one clash, His victory was a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport of squash.

About The Event

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara
Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara
Festive Fervour At Dalal Street: Sensex Hits 80,000 Mark Again, Nifty Makes Gains As Well
Festive Fervour At Dalal Street: Sensex Hits 80,000 Mark Again, Nifty Makes Gains As Well
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory; Visuals Surface
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory; Visuals Surface
Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings
Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings

The event was held in memory of Gopal Vazirani, a beloved member of the club who recently passed away. The event was supported by Gopal Vazirani's wife, Padma Vazirani, his son Dinesh Vazirani and his daughter Alka Vazirani. The tournament featured players of all levels and age groups forming a team of 12 players. Four teams competed in best of three matches in a knockout format where collective team results decided the fate of the tie.

Anshul Goyal winning the

Anshul Goyal winning the "Best Legs" award from Padma Vazirani and Dinesh Vazirani. |

Read Also
Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony: Date, Nominees, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming
article-image

“This annual tournament brought together squash enthusiasts from across the city for an evening of friendly competition, camaraderie, and celebration. Following the tournament, the club hosted a dinner party with delicious food and drinks. The event was a great opportunity for squash players to socialize and network with fellow enthusiasts” organisers said.

In addition to the competitive matches, the tournament also featured fun awards such as “Player of the Tournament”, “Best Hairdo" and “Best Dressed”, Team Court Crushers: Ayaan Kejriwal, Nikhil Bhandare (C), Nihal Doshi, Farida Tata, Shoaib Shaikh, Samir Kothari, Tara Bhandare, Aryan Hegde, Shloka Choudary, Vikramaditya Banthia, Paranjaay Mahtani, Yohan Karnani

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul's Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank...

IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul's Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank...

Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz...

Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz...

'No Place For Criminals In Society': Vinicius Junior Supports Lamine Yamal Following Racist Chants...

'No Place For Criminals In Society': Vinicius Junior Supports Lamine Yamal Following Racist Chants...

Stunning! Gary Kirsten Resigns As Pakistan White Ball Coach Ahead of Australia Series, Jason...

Stunning! Gary Kirsten Resigns As Pakistan White Ball Coach Ahead of Australia Series, Jason...

Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony: Date, Nominees, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony: Date, Nominees, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming