Mumbai: Yohan Karnani Clinches Player Of The Tournament Award At Gopal Vazirani Memorial Squash Event At Willingdon Sports Club

Yohan Karnani winning the ‘Player of the tournament’ award from Padma Vazirani (L) and Dinesh Vazirani. |

Mumbai: Yohan Karnani won the player of the tournament award in the recently concluded Gopal Vazirani Memorial Willi Squash Sundowner at the Willingdon Sports Club. Yohan, who is also a Willingdon member, showcased exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Yohan was part of the winning team Court Crushers.

Smash Squash was the runners-up while Stroke Slayers and Squash Commandos bagged the third and fourth spots respectively. In the final, Court Crushers beat Smash Squash 8-3. In the notable matches, Yohan beat Aarish Dwarkadas of Smash Squad 11-5, 11-4. His teammates Avaan Kejriwal defeated Chaitanya Shah 11-8, 811, 11-5 and Shoaib Shaikh prevailed over Riyaz Varawalla 1149, 9-11, 11-8.

Team Court Crushers with the winners trophies from Padma Vazirani and Dinesh Vazirani. |

Farida Tata with the "Best Dressed" award from Padma Vazirani and Dinesh Vazirani. |

Yohan had earlier rallied to beat Karamveer Mahtani of Squash Commandos 9-11, 17- 15, 11-8 in a round one clash, His victory was a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport of squash.

About The Event

The event was held in memory of Gopal Vazirani, a beloved member of the club who recently passed away. The event was supported by Gopal Vazirani's wife, Padma Vazirani, his son Dinesh Vazirani and his daughter Alka Vazirani. The tournament featured players of all levels and age groups forming a team of 12 players. Four teams competed in best of three matches in a knockout format where collective team results decided the fate of the tie.

Anshul Goyal winning the "Best Legs" award from Padma Vazirani and Dinesh Vazirani. |

“This annual tournament brought together squash enthusiasts from across the city for an evening of friendly competition, camaraderie, and celebration. Following the tournament, the club hosted a dinner party with delicious food and drinks. The event was a great opportunity for squash players to socialize and network with fellow enthusiasts” organisers said.

In addition to the competitive matches, the tournament also featured fun awards such as “Player of the Tournament”, “Best Hairdo" and “Best Dressed”, Team Court Crushers: Ayaan Kejriwal, Nikhil Bhandare (C), Nihal Doshi, Farida Tata, Shoaib Shaikh, Samir Kothari, Tara Bhandare, Aryan Hegde, Shloka Choudary, Vikramaditya Banthia, Paranjaay Mahtani, Yohan Karnani