Mumbai Under-16 Boys Clinch JY Lele Trophy Title Against Punjab On First-Innings Lead In Drawn Final |

Mumbai's Under-16 Boys team emerged champions of the prestigious J.Y. Lele Trophy after securing a decisive first innings lead against Punjab in the final, which ended in a draw.

Batting first, Mumbai posted an impressive 326 all out. The innings was anchored by a brilliant century from Shreyas Khilare (106 off 123 balls) and an unbeaten 121 by Devashish Ghodke (246 balls). Pradnyankur Bhalerao also made a valuable contribution with 63 off 72 balls.

In reply, Punjab were bowled out for 228, conceding a crucial first innings lead of 98 runs. Mumbai's bowling attack was led by Darshan Rathod, who returned outstanding figures of 5 for 40, while Harsh Kadam chipped in with 2 for 21.

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Mumbai further strengthened their position in the second innings, reaching 272 for 3 before the match concluded. Harsh Kadam showcased his all-round prowess with an unbeaten 131 off 255 balls, while Aarush Kolhe compiled an excellent 101 off 230 balls.

With the final ending in a draw, Mumbai were declared J.Y. Lele Trophy Champions by virtue of their first innings lead.

Mr. Ajinkya Naik, MCA President said:

"Heartiest congratulations to our Under-16 boys for winning the J.Y. Lele Trophy. This triumph reflects the strength of Mumbai's cricket structure and the consistent efforts of our players, coaches, support staff, selectors and club system. The team displayed remarkable character, discipline and skill throughout the competition, and their performance in the final was a testament to the values of Mumbai cricket. We are proud of their achievement and wish them continued success in the tournaments ahead."

Prof.Dr.Unmesh Khanvilkar, MCA Secretary said:

"Winning the J.Y. Lele Trophy is a significant accomplishment for this talented group of youngsters. I congratulate the players, coaching staff, selectors, managers and parents whose dedication has contributed to this success. We look forward to seeing these promising cricketers continue their development and represent Mumbai with distinction at higher levels."