Mumbai Suburban District Championship & Selection Tournament 2026: Ketaki Thite Completes Grand Double, Hazel Joshi Wins Girls U-13 Title

Impressive Ketaki Thite completes grand double (L) and Talented youngster Hazel Joshi produced another stellar performances to win the Girls U-13 crown (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Top seed Ketaki Thite reiterated her supremacy over Myra Oak whilst annexing the girls under-19 singles title in the Mumbai Suburban District Championship & Selection Tournament 2026, organised by Goregaon Sports Club in association with the Badminton Association for Mumbai Upnagar and played at the Goregaon Sports Club on Sunday. Ketaki registered a 15-12, 15-1 win in the girls under-19 final.

Ketaki completed a grand double as she had earlier defeated Myra Oak in the Women’s singles final on Sunday.

The boys under-19 crown was claimed by Pravit Sahu, who outfoxed Rishabh Gajwani 16-14, 15-5.

Hazel Joshi Claims U-13 Title

Top seed Hazel Joshi maintained her impressive run whilst bagging the title in the girls under-13 section. Hazel packed too many guns for Myra Goradia in the course of her 15-10, 15-7 triumph.

Results

Results (all finals) - Boys U-9: 1-Srihaan Dubey bt 2-Aarav Chitlangia 15-7, 15-6.

Boys U-11: Lakshya Gaur bt 2-Adhrit Singh 15-9, 15-9.

Girls U-11: 1-Kavya Saravanakumar bt Kashi Maheshwari 12-15, 15-13, 15-13.

Boys U-13: 2-Abhimanyu Shete bt 1-Ajinkya Desai 15-10, 15-13.

Girls U-13: 1-Hazel Joshi bt Myra Goradia 15-10, 15-7.

Boys U-15: Prabir Cheema bt Ajinkya Desai 11-15, 15-7, 15-11.

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