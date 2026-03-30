Mumbai: Social Butterfly Clinches Hyderabad Race Club Trophy In Dominant Season-Ending Display At Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Social Butterfly brought the curtain down on the Mumbai racing season in emphatic fashion, storming to a resounding victory in the Hyderabad Race Club Trophy at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

Ridden with great confidence by leading jockey P. Trevor, Social Butterfly showcased a fine blend of speed and stamina, taking control of the race at a crucial stage before accelerating effortlessly in the final stretch.

Trevor’s impeccable judgment and timing in the saddle played a decisive role, as he guided the mare clear of the field. At the finish, Social Butterfly had opened up a commanding lead of over four lengths ahead of Fighton, finished a respectable second after attempting to keep pace.

However, the winner was in a league of her own on the day, galloping away from the opposition.