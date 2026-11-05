Mumbai Skipper Siddhesh Lad Praises Team’s Fighting Spirit & Determination | X - Aspirant_9457

Mumbai: Mumbai skipper Siddhesh Lad praised his team's fighting spirit and unwavering belief after a hard-fought victory at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), saying the players remained confident of securing a win despite the opposition's prolonged resistance on the final day.

Lad said Mumbai had prepared for such demanding situations during the off-season and were determined to maintain their intensity until the final ball.

"We knew the CCI wicket was not that bad. Once a batsman gets set, it becomes difficult to dismiss him. We were mentally prepared for the match to go down to the wire. Our coach has always told us never to give up until the end," Lad said.

Mumbai Maintained Belief Under Pressure

The Mumbai skipper admitted that the opposition had seized the momentum during a lengthy partnership, but his players never lost belief in their ability to turn the match around.

सामना फसला होता, पण पोरांनी मोक्याच्या क्षणी मॅच काढली...सलग चौथ्या सामन्यात विजय मिळवल्यानंतर मुंबईचा कर्णधार सिद्धेश लाडची संघाच्या पाठीवर कौतुकाची थाप... आमचं पेज तर फॉलो कराच, आमचं यूट्यूब चॅनलसुद्धा सबस्क्राईब करा...#sportskatta #sportskattamarathi #marathi #cricket https://t.co/royXXF0L3O — Sports Katta (@Sports_Katta) November 5, 2026

"We were just trying to slow down the game because the momentum was with them. We always believed we were one wicket away. It is never easy for a new batsman to come in and settle down," he said.

Lad singled out Sarfaraz's outstanding catch as a crucial moment that shifted the momentum in Mumbai's favour.

"Everyone knows catches win matches. What Sarfaraz did was outstanding. He is a special fielder. He had dropped a catch earlier, but he wanted to contribute something special to the team," Lad said.

Pre-Season Training Behind Fielding Excellence

The skipper credited Mumbai's gruelling pre-season training camps for the team's exceptional fielding and sustained intensity despite the hot and humid conditions throughout the four days.

"We worked extremely hard during the off-season. We organised boot camps where the players spent entire days on the ground without taking breaks. The effort from the boys in these conditions was special," he said.

Reflecting on the pitch, Lad described the CCI surface as competitive, offering assistance to both seamers and spinners while rewarding disciplined batting.

Irani Trophy Memories Fuel Determination

He also acknowledged memories of Mumbai's Irani Trophy defeat at the same venue, where the team had lost on the final day.

"Those memories were always at the back of our minds, but the belief in this team is at another level. In every game, different players have stepped up and become match-winners," he said.

Despite Mumbai's impressive start to the season, Lad cautioned against complacency.

"We have done well in the league stage over the last two seasons, but we do not want to be satisfied with our first four games. We have a long journey ahead and want to add something special to Mumbai's legacy," he said.

Lad Backs Musheer And Young Players

On Musheer's bowling opportunities, Lad maintained that the youngster remained an important option despite the presence of established spinners.

"Musheer is a proper bowler for us. I have several options, and that is a good headache to have. He will get his opportunities," Lad said.

The skipper also praised Ankrish's recent batting performances and indicated that Shardul could return for the white-ball season, although he was uncertain about his fitness update.

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Mumbai Focuses On Challenges Ahead

Looking ahead, Lad stressed the importance of regrouping after the white-ball fixtures before resuming Mumbai's red-ball campaign.

"Our players have been together for two or three years. We have experienced ups and downs and gelled really well. We just need to regroup and continue believing in ourselves," he said.

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