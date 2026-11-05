Mumbai Pull Off Dramatic 106-Run Victory Over Railways Despite Centuries From Eshaan Goyal & Zubair Ali | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Mumbai pulled off an absolute heist of a victory against Railways by 106 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

Setting Railways a target of 372, the ‘home’ side were bowled out for 265 in 77.2 overs, with Musheer Khan (3/42), Shams Mulani (4/69) and Tanush Kotian (2/93) emerging as the shining stars for the 42-time champions.

Musheer’s role was extremely crucial as he broke the sixth-wicket partnership between Eshaan Goyal and Zubair Ali of 167 runs and opened the window for Mumbai’s victory.

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Divyaansh Saxena's Century Sets Up Victory

Earlier, the highlight of the morning was Divyaansh Saxena’s brilliant hundred off 136 balls with eight fours and a six.

With that, Mumbai declared at 234/4 in 42.5 overs with an overall lead of 371, setting Railways a daunting task of chasing down 372 with a full day’s bowling to negotiate.

Railways Suffer Early Batting Collapse

When Railways came into bat, Sahab Yuvraj Singh was dropped on no score by Shams Mulani off Mohit Avasthi’s bowling at second slip.

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The openers were going along nicely before Sahab Yuvraj Singh holed out to Angkrish Raghuvanshi off Mulani as Railways reached 22/1 in 10 overs, with 350 runs still to get.

Tanush Kotian scalped the second wicket, getting Kush Marathe caught behind by Akash Anand, and Railways were in trouble at 23/2.

New batter Mohammad Saif was at his aggressive best, cracking two fours and a big six as he reached 18 off just 15 balls. However, he didn’t last long, getting run out after a horrible mix-up with Eshaan Goyal.

Railways had slipped to 55/3 in 17.3 overs and were now really up against it, with 372 looking miles away.

At lunch, Railways were 67/3 in 23 overs with Goyal on 38 and skipper Bhargav Merai on one.

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Mulani Strikes As Railways Struggle

Post-lunch, Goyal brought up his fifty in 98 balls with five fours and a six, while skipper Merai was batting on three.

Mumbai had reached 82/3 in 30 overs.

Merai was out for three, caught by Divyaansh Saxena at silly point off Mulani as Railways were looking down the barrel at 83/4 in 30.3 overs.

Mulani then dismissed the new batter Ravi Singh for a golden duck, caught at backward short leg by Saxena, and Railways were on 83/5 with him on a hat-trick.

He missed the hat-trick, but Railways were under tremendous pressure.

Goyal And Zubair Lead Railways Fightback

Zubair Ali was dropped on 18 by Sarfaraz Khan off Kotian in the 40th over as Railways were at 124/5.

The sixth-wicket partnership swelled to 72 as Goyal and Zubair chugged along, with the former on 76 and the latter on 35. Railways got to 155/5 in 46 overs.

At tea, Railways were 157/5 in 49 overs with Eshaan Goyal on 77 and Zubair Ali on 47.

The sixth-wicket partnership between Goyal and Zubair continued to frustrate the Mumbai bowlers as the duo brought up their 100-run partnership in the 54th over.

After 54 overs, Railways were 188/5 with Goyal batting on 87 and Zubair on 68.

Zubair’s hundred came off 102 balls with 14 fours and four sixes in the 62nd over as he and Goyal tormented the Mumbai bowlers as they racked up 229/5 in 62 overs.

Goyal also slammed his hundred with a four as it came off 186 balls, as Mumbai were left wondering what hit them in the second half of the day.

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Musheer Khan Sparks Dramatic Mumbai Comeback

Musheer Khan was the man with the breakthrough as he got Goyal for 103 through a brilliant catch by Sarfaraz Khan, with 11 fours and one six.

At 250/6, Mumbai had a glimmer of hope after this small opening, but time was running out.

Musheer struck again, taking out the other centurion, Zubair, for 115, as the former was turning out to be the unlikely hero for Mumbai.

At 255/7 in 68.2 overs, Mumbai were sniffing victory and going for the absolute kill.

When Toufik Mondal got out for 12, the 42-time champions were on the cusp of something special.

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