Mumbai: Shiv Seva Dominate Final To Lift Vijay Tulpule Cup; Dilip Vengsarkar Hails Discipline

Shiv Seva team, winner of Late Vijay Tulpule Cup U 13 Cricket Tournament, organized by Dadar Union Sporting Club at Matunga, along with former India Captain Dilip Vengsarkar, Adv. Harshad Bhadbhade , Mangesh Bhalekar and Academies coach Amit Jadhav. |

Mumbai: “Dadar Union means discipline” said Dilip Vengsarkar while addressing the under-13 age group finalists of the Late Vijay Tulpule cup, at the Dadar Union Sporting Club’s ground at Matunga. Whether you’re playing or not, if you are disciplined, you will be successful. Dadar Union taught me discipline at a very early age, and that helped me immensely in my career. Shiv Seva beat the M.C.C. Thane team by 8 wickets in the final to lift the Vijay Tulpule Cup.

The MCC Thane team, who batted first, were bundled out by Shiv Seva bowlers in 26.3 overs for just 86 runs. Aaradhya Lad (2/14), Daksh Kadam (2/11) and Soham (2/3) were instrumental in this collapse. For MCC Thane, apart from Nehal Chauhan 17, Shardul Joshi 15, Rachit Patil 10 and Virat Singh 19, their other batsman could not do much scoring. In reply, Shiv Seva achieved this target in just 16 overs by losing only two wickets. Opener Christiano Buthello scored 42 not out in 51 balls with four hits to the fence. He was well supported by Shreyas Gulve (23).

Aaradhya Lad was chosen as the best player of the finals and was also awarded with Best bowler and the Best Player of the tournament awards. Christiano Buthello was the best batsman, and Swastik Malvankar was awarded the best fielder award. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, along with Adv. Harshad Bhadbhade and Mangesh Bhalekar gave away the prizes.

Brief Score - MCC Thane – 86 all out in 26.3 overs (Nehal Chauhan 17, Shardul Joshi 15, Rachit Patil 10, Virat Singh 19; Aaradhya Lad 2/14, Daksh Kadam 2/11, Soham 2/3) Lost to Shiv Seva – 88 for 2 in 16 overs ( Christiano Buthello 42 not out, Shreyas Gulve 23) MOM - Aaradhya Lad.