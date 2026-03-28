'Ee Sala Cup Naamdu': Ananya Birla Cheers For RCB With Viral Chant Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opening Match Against SRH; Video

Ananya Birla/Instagram

As excitement builds for the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, Ananya Birla has added to the buzz with a spirited message backing Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of their opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Taking to social media, she posted the iconic fan slogan, “Ee Saala Cup Naamdu. LETS GO RCB,” energising supporters before the much-anticipated encounter.

The phrase “Ee Saala Cup Naamdu,” deeply rooted in RCB’s fan culture, translates to “This year, the cup is ours.” It has long been associated with the team’s passionate fanbase and belief in their title ambitions. By invoking the slogan, Ananya Birla not only tapped into that emotional connection but also reinforced continuity with the franchise’s identity amid recent ownership changes.

Her message comes at a significant moment for RCB, who are entering IPL 2026 as defending champions after finally clinching their maiden title in 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise, known for its loyal fan following, will kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with expectations running high for a strong title defence.

Ananya Birla, who has emerged as a key public face following the franchise’s high-profile acquisition by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, has been actively engaging with fans. Her recent statement also follows her clarification that the team will retain its historic name, easing concerns among supporters about a possible rebranding.

The timing of her post adds to the growing excitement surrounding RCB’s opening match, especially as fans look forward to seeing whether the team can build on last season’s success. Social media quickly picked up on her message, with many supporters echoing the slogan and rallying behind the team.

As RCB begin their IPL 2026 journey, the blend of on-field expectations and off-field enthusiasm continues to highlight the franchise’s strong connection with its fanbase. With voices like Ananya Birla amplifying that energy, the “Ee Saala Cup Naamdu” chant once again takes centre stage, this time with renewed belief after a historic title win.