Mumbai Set For Padel Like Never Before; World Padel League Season 4 Brings World’s Top Padel Players To DOME, SVP Stadium From August 12-16 |

Mumbai, August 11: With Season 4 of the World Padel League just around the corner, the focus is firmly on what promises to be a fiercely competitive five days of padel in Mumbai. The DOME, SVP Stadium will host six franchises featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. Season 4 includes Premier Padel champions, several players ranked inside the world’s top 20 and former World No. 1s across 6 teams - Vedanta Leopards, Khan Tigers, VB Realty Cheetahs, Aussie Mavericks Jaguars, Hubtown Panorama Panthers and Game Changers Lions.

For Mahesh Bhupathi, Co-Founder of World Padel League, the strength of this season’s lineup is a sign of how far the sport has come, the uptake of padel in India, and a reason to look forward to what promises to be a standout edition of WPL. “The level of competition this season is a reflection of the growth of padel here. To have some of the best players in the world competing in India is a big moment for the sport and will only accelerate the growing interest around it.”

The depth of the line-up means there will be no shortage of big match-ups, with established champions from the international circuit bringing the best of padel to India. For fans here, it is a chance to experience the speed, skill and intensity of an elite-level padel up close as the sport continues to make its mark in the country.