Mumbai School Shines In Kho-Kho As U-14 Boys Retain Title, U-17 Team Completes Hat-Trick | File Pic

Mumbai: The players of the renowned Saraswati Mandir High School in Mahim have once again made their mark in the field of sports. Achieving stellar success in the recently concluded DSO (District Sports Office) Mumbai City Division Kho-Kho Sports Tournament, the school team has elevated the school's name in sports circles.

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Double triumph in kho-kho tournament

In this tournament, the Under-14 boys' team clinched the championship for the second consecutive year, while the Under-17 boys' team maintained their dominance to achieve a hat-trick of championships for the third consecutive year. This double victory across both age groups has filled the entire school and sports community with an atmosphere of great joy.

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Players and coaches earn recognition

This historic success was made possible solely through the relentless hard work and determination of the players, coupled with the expert guidance of their mentor-coaches. Saraswati Mandir High School warmly congratulates all the winning players and coaches for this achievement, extending heartfelt best wishes to the players for their upcoming journey.

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