Premier League Continues Commitment To Indian grassroots Football With Coach In Mumbai |

Mumbai, 14 October 2026: The Premier League hosted the second edition of its NEXTGEN Coach programme in Mumbai from 10 to 13 October, bringing together 34 coaches from the OSCAR Foundation for a four-day development programme at the Cooperage Football Ground.

The programme was delivered by the Premier League’s international community coaches, supported by Indian coach educators who are alumni of the Premier League Primary Stars programme. The second edition follows the inaugural NEXTGEN Coach programme in Goa in May 2026 and builds on the Premier League’s longstanding commitment to supporting the growth and development of grassroots football in the country.

The NEXTGEN initiative, which began as a tournament bringing Premier League Academy sides together with youth teams from India, now includes a coach-development programme focused on knowledge-sharing and the delivery of practical learning and experience to local community coaches. Through classroom and on-pitch sessions, participating coaches develop the tools and confidence to deliver football that is safe, inclusive and enjoyable for young people in their communities.

The programme forms part of the Premier League’s wider community football work in India, which spans nearly two decades. Through this investment, the Premier League has supported more than 7,500 coaches, referees and educators and benefited over 164,000 young people across 18 states.

As part of this longstanding commitment, the Premier League opened its India office in Mumbai in April 2025, creating a stronger platform to engage with the wider football ecosystem through coach development and community engagement initiatives.

This week’s activity concluded with a NEXTGEN Football Festival, where more than 80 students aged 10 to 14 from the OSCAR Foundation took part in football sessions led by the participating coaches, giving them an opportunity to put the skills and knowledge they learned into practice.

Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said: “Supporting grassroots football is a key part of the Premier League’s work in India. The NEXTGEN Coach programme brings our coaching expertise directly to local coaches, helping them develop young players and strengthen the game in their communities. By investing in local coaches, we can create far greater impact on the quality of football coaching available to young people across India.”

The Premier League Trophy was on display at the showcase event, which was also attended by the UK Secretary of State for Business, Science, Innovation and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, and members of the Great North delegation- including the Mayor of the North East, Kim McGuinness, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Bev Craig and Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram- visiting India as part of its inaugural trade mission. The delegation brought together Mayors from across the Northern region of the UK, which is home to more than a third of Premier League clubs.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds said: “It was fantastic to see first-hand the impact the Premier League’s work is having in India, helping local coaches develop their skills and giving young people the chance to enjoy the game we all love.

“The League is one of our greatest exports and is a powerful example of how UK expertise can make a difference across the world.”

Chair of The Great North and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “Football is a powerful bridge between our two nations, connecting people through a shared passion that reaches across borders.

“In the North, football is woven into our identity. Our clubs carry the pride of our communities onto the global stage, showing the world who we are and giving millions of fans in India a connection to our places and our people. Our Great North mission is about taking that pride and ambition out into the world and building lasting partnerships with India.

“Through NEXTGEN Coach, that connection can create opportunities for young people, strengthen communities and bring our two nations closer together.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Bev Craig said: “When I go to new places representing Greater Manchester, people always talk to me about football. I’m proud that we’re not only home to two of the world’s biggest football clubs, but also to proud local teams and a thriving grassroots game too. It was fantastic to come and learn about this project first-hand and see such great enthusiasm from young people and their coaches.

“Our mission to India is about strengthening our ties in sport and culture as well as finding new trade and investment opportunities which create jobs in Greater Manchester. Football is such a massive part of who we are in the North of England - and as I saw today, it’s clearly a part of our identity we share with India.”

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said: “Anyone who knows the Liverpool City Region knows what football means to us. We’re home to some of the biggest clubs in the world, but the game’s about far more than what happens on the pitch on a Saturday afternoon.

“It can give young people confidence, bring communities together and open doors that might otherwise have stayed closed. That’s why the work the Premier League is doing with grassroots coaches in India is so valuable.

“We’re out here to build stronger relationships between our region and India, and football has a big part to play in that. Whether it’s creating opportunities for young people, helping coaches develop their skills and inspire the next generation, or just bringing supporters together, the game has a special way of connecting people across borders.”

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 1.2 billion homes in 189 countries.