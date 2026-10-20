Mumbai School Football: AVM Bandra-W And Canossa Win In Girls’ U-14 MSSA Tournament Play-Offs

AVM Bandra-W and Canossa Andheri recorded victories in the girls’ U-14 Division 2 play-offs at the Dream Sports MSSA inter-school football tournament | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: Kanakia International, Bhayander, Podar International, Powai, AVM Bandra-W and Canossa, Andheri, registered victories in the girls’ U-14 Division 2 play-off matches of the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Football Tournament 2026-27 at the MSSA ground on October 19.

Narrow Wins For Kanakia And Podar

Kanakia International edged past Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu, 1-0, with Binisha Mahapatra scoring the decisive goal. Podar International, Powai, also secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Rustomjee Cambridge International, Dahisar, courtesy of Arundhati Chaterjee’s strike.

AVM Bandra-W defeated Hill Spring, Tardeo, 1-0, with Prisha Mhatre finding the net. Canossa, Andheri, produced a convincing performance to beat JBCN International, Oshiwara, 2-0. Aaradhya Shelar and Janvi Ambore scored a goal each to seal the win.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School Win 3-0

In the boys’ U-14 Division 3 league matches, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School, Malad, recorded a 3-0 win over VCW AVM, Bandra East. Shlok Patil, Archit Walawalkar and Agdas Ansari scored a goal each.

P G Garodia, Ghatkopar, defeated Lilavati Podar ISC, Khar, 2-0, with Vivaan Bose scoring both goals. St Peter’s, Mazgaon, and Don Bosco International, Matunga, played out a goalless draw, with neither side managing to break the deadlock.

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