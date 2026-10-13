 Dhirubhai Ambani Wins Boys U16 Table Tennis Title; St Andrew’s Beat Somaiya 3-0 In MSSA Football
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Dhirubhai Ambani Wins Boys U16 Table Tennis Title; St Andrew’s Beat Somaiya 3-0 In MSSA Football

Dhirubhai Ambani won the Boys U16 team title, while Podar International claimed the Girls U16 and U12 crowns at the Dream Sports MSSA table tennis event. Dr Babasaheb won the Boys U12 team title. Singles winners included Zain Shaikh, Ananaya Kokane, Rishi Bhanghadka, Harinee Shah, Abeer Gore, Swara Gudekak, Shanay Gharat and Devmayee Sarang. In football, St Andrew’s beat The Somaiya 3-0.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Dhirubhai Ambani Wins Boys U16 Table Tennis Title; St Andrew’s Beat Somaiya 3-0 In MSSA Football
Table Tennis (All Category Winners) | File Photo

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Dhirubhai Ambani won the Boys U-16 team title, while Podar International bagged the Girls U-16 crown in the Dream Sports MSSA Table Tennis Inter-School team event on Tuesday. Dr Babasaheb won the Boys U-12 team event, and Podar International won the Girls U-12 final.

Individual Table Tennis Results

In the table tennis individual events, Zain Shaikh bagged the Boys U-16 title, and Ananaya Kokane won the Girls U-16 final. Rishi Bhanghadka won the Boys U-14 singles title, and Harinee Shah won the Girls U-14 final. Abeer Gore won the Boys U-12 singles final, and Swara Gudekak claimed the Girls U-12 title. Shanay Gharat won the Boys U-10 singles title, and Devmayee Sarang won the Girls U-10 title.

St Andrew’s Win In Football

Meanwhile, in the Boys U-16 Division 4 Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Football Tournament 2026-27, St Andrew’s, Bandra, thrashed The Somaiya, Vidya Vihar, 3-0 at Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Arzaan Mansuri scored a brace, while Aryan Bari netted one goal.

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MSSA Football: AVM A Thrash Podar International 7-0; D G Khetan Beat Ryan International 4-0
MSSA Football: AVM A Thrash Podar International 7-0; D G Khetan Beat Ryan International 4-0

Boys U-16 Division 4 Results

Date: October 13, 2026

Venue: MSSA Ground

  • AVM B, Bandra West, 1 (Veer Garv 1) beat St Mary’s, Dahisar, 0 (1-0).

  • Rustomjee Cambridge International, Dahisar, 2 (Vihaan Kolamkar 1, Brendan D’Mello 1) beat Podar International CBSE, Powai, 0 (2-0).

  • New Horizon, Airoli, 3 (Isaiah Nazareth 1, Aayush Borse 1, Rutva Mengale 1) beat VPMS Orion, Vile Parle, 0 (3-0).

  • St Stanislaus International, Bandra, 1 (Zayne Palia 1) drew with Antonio De Souza, Byculla, 1 (Shamait Khan 1) (1-1).

  • St Andrew’s, Bandra, 3 (Aryan Bari 1, Arzaan Mansuri 2) beat The Somaiya, Vidya Vihar, 0 (3-0).

  • Oberoi International, JVLR, 2 (Jooho Park 1, Luvya Marda 1) beat Swami Vivekanand, Chembur, 0 (2-0).

  • Ryan International, Nerul, 2 (Atharv Gokhale 1, Shaurya Mungekar 1) beat Ryan International ICSE, Malad, 1 (Devansh Dubey 1).

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