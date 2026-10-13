Dhirubhai Ambani Wins Boys U16 Table Tennis Title; St Andrew’s Beat Somaiya 3-0 In MSSA Football

Table Tennis (All Category Winners) | File Photo

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Dhirubhai Ambani won the Boys U-16 team title, while Podar International bagged the Girls U-16 crown in the Dream Sports MSSA Table Tennis Inter-School team event on Tuesday. Dr Babasaheb won the Boys U-12 team event, and Podar International won the Girls U-12 final.

Individual Table Tennis Results

In the table tennis individual events, Zain Shaikh bagged the Boys U-16 title, and Ananaya Kokane won the Girls U-16 final. Rishi Bhanghadka won the Boys U-14 singles title, and Harinee Shah won the Girls U-14 final. Abeer Gore won the Boys U-12 singles final, and Swara Gudekak claimed the Girls U-12 title. Shanay Gharat won the Boys U-10 singles title, and Devmayee Sarang won the Girls U-10 title.

St Andrew’s Win In Football

Meanwhile, in the Boys U-16 Division 4 Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Football Tournament 2026-27, St Andrew’s, Bandra, thrashed The Somaiya, Vidya Vihar, 3-0 at Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Arzaan Mansuri scored a brace, while Aryan Bari netted one goal.

Boys U-16 Division 4 Results

Date: October 13, 2026

Venue: MSSA Ground

AVM B, Bandra West, 1 (Veer Garv 1) beat St Mary’s, Dahisar, 0 (1-0).

Rustomjee Cambridge International, Dahisar, 2 (Vihaan Kolamkar 1, Brendan D’Mello 1) beat Podar International CBSE, Powai, 0 (2-0).

New Horizon, Airoli, 3 (Isaiah Nazareth 1, Aayush Borse 1, Rutva Mengale 1) beat VPMS Orion, Vile Parle, 0 (3-0).

St Stanislaus International, Bandra, 1 (Zayne Palia 1) drew with Antonio De Souza, Byculla, 1 (Shamait Khan 1) (1-1).

St Andrew’s, Bandra, 3 (Aryan Bari 1, Arzaan Mansuri 2) beat The Somaiya, Vidya Vihar, 0 (3-0).

Oberoi International, JVLR, 2 (Jooho Park 1, Luvya Marda 1) beat Swami Vivekanand, Chembur, 0 (2-0).

Ryan International, Nerul, 2 (Atharv Gokhale 1, Shaurya Mungekar 1) beat Ryan International ICSE, Malad, 1 (Devansh Dubey 1).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/