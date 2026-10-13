MSSA Football: AVM A Thrash Podar International 7-0; D G Khetan Beat Ryan International 4-0

AVM A and D G Khetan recorded emphatic victories in the MSSA boys’ under-16 Division IV football tournament in Mumbai | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: D G Khetan School, Malad, and AVM A, Bandra, registered emphatic victories in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) boys' under-16 Division IV football tournament at the MSSA ground on Monday.

Param Shah struck twice, while Devansh Somaiya and Mann Bhandari scored one goal each as D G Khetan blanked Ryan International ICSE B, Chembur, 4-0.

AVM A Record Seven-Goal Win

AVM A, Bandra, produced the day's most dominant performance, thrashing Podar International SSC, Santa Cruz, 7-0. Vansh Shah netted a brace, while Utkarsh Worlikar, Bhavya Eriwal, Ayushmaan Dhawan, Virajravi Punjabi and Lakshya Mehra contributed one goal each.

Gundecha And Kanakia Win

Gundecha Education, Kandivali, defeated St Joseph's, Juhu, 2-0, with Ved Arragunta and Kanak Sardar finding the target.

Kanakia International CBSE, Bhayander, edged past Fr Agnel, Malad, 1-0, courtesy of Prajwal Sharma's solitary strike.

Ryan International Also Triumph

Ryan International, Sanpada, beat St Michael's, Mahim, 2-0, with Ayan Khan scoring once and Mustafa Memon conceding an own goal.

Meanwhile, St Mary's ICSE B, Mazgaon, and Ryan International ICSE, Goregaon, played out a goalless draw.

St Anne's International, Orlem, and St Xavier's, Goregaon, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Travis Dsouza scored for St Anne's, while Ankur Kudtarkar found the equaliser for St Xavier's.

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