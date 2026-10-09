Mumbai: Aarush Khanna Wins U-14 MSSA Tennis Title As Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School Claims Boys’ Team Crown

MSSA tennis winners of all categories | File Photo

Mumbai, October 9, 2026:Aarush Khanna of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School won the U-14 Boys Dream Sports MSSA Tennis title, while Chahat Thakur of Hansraj Morarji Public School won the Girls U-14 title.

Aarav Shah of Bombay International School bagged the U-16 Boys title, whereas Vritika Shah of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, won the Girls U-16 title.

Yuvaan Bajaj of Jamnabai Narsee School won the Boys U-12 crown, while Shanvi Dhatrak of Prime Academy won the Girls U-12 title. Kimaya Katyal of Utpal Sanghvi Global School, Juhu, won the Girls U-10 title, and Palaksh Shah of Lodha Oakwood School won the U-10 Boys title.

Bombay Scottish School, represented by Vasantika Gera, Vritika Shah, Sujata Dhawale and Vedanshi Singh, emerged as the Girls Team winner. The Boys Team winner was Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, with Aarush Khanna, Aadvik Khanna, Vansh Premnarayan and Aryaman Valia doing the work.

Kaif To Inaugurate 130th Harris Shield At Police Gymkhana

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif will inaugurate the 130th Harris Shield Cricket Tournament 2026 at Police Gymkhana on Monday. Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik will also be present at the opening ceremony.

The Elite Division comprises 16 teams placed in four groups. Defending champions Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English (CSMT) are placed in Group A, along with Anjuman Khairul Islam (Thane), High School Sanpada and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya.

Anjuman Allana will meet Anjuman Khairul Islam in the opening two-day encounter at the Dilip Vengsarkar pitch, Oval Maidan. Group B comprises Gen. Education Academy (Chembur), Swami Vivekanand (Gorai), Chembur Karnataka School and Parag English School (Bhandup).

Dyandeep Seva Mandal, Sitaram Prakash (Wadala) and IES VN Sule Guruji Eng. (Dadar) are in Group C. Last year's finalists, Al Barkaat MMI English School (Kurla), 2024-25 finalists Modern English School, former champions Rizvi School SSC and IES New English Bandra are placed in Group D.

General Education Chembur will take on Swami Vivekanand (Gorai) at Police Gymkhana, where the dignitaries will be present. A total of eight matches will be played on October 12 and 13.

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