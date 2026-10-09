 MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament 2026: Ryan International Malad Win 4-0 As Devaansh Dubey Scores Hat-Trick
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MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament 2026: Ryan International Malad Win 4-0 As Devaansh Dubey Scores Hat-Trick

Ryan International ICSE, Malad thrashed St. Mary’s Dahisar 4-0 as Devaansh Dubey scored a hat-trick in the MSSA Boys U16 Div 4 tournament. Oberoi International JVLR won 2-0, New Horizon Airoli prevailed 3-0, and Ryan International Nerul registered a 4-0 victory.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament 2026: Ryan International Malad Win 4-0 As Devaansh Dubey Scores Hat-Trick
MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament 2026: Ryan International Malad Win 4-0 As Devaansh Dubey Scores Hat-Trick | Representative Image

Mumbai: Ryan International ICSE, Malad beat St. Mary’s, Dahisar 4-0 in the MSSA Annual Inter School Tournament Boys U16 Div 4 match at Azad Maidan on Thursday. Devaansh Dubey scored a hat-trick, aided by a goal from Arav Dubey.

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Oberoi International, JVLR defeated Activity School, Grant Road 2-0. Raghav Mahajan and Vivaan Shah scored a goal each in the victory. New Horizon, Airoli stunned Podar International CBSE, Powai 3-0. Sohan Margaj, Isaiah Nazareth, and Nirmit surve scored a goal apiece for the Airoli school. Ryan International, Nerul achieved a decisive 4-0 victory over AVM B, Bandra. Atharv Gokhale, Shaurya Mungekar, Nuh Bodlaji, and Yuvraj Koli all recorded goals in the win.

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