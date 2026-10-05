JBCN International Crush St Xavier's 6-0 To Headline MSSA Inter-School Table Tennis Quarter-Final Action | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: JBCN International (Oshiwara) cruised past St Xavier's (Andheri) 6-0 in the quarter-finals of the MSSA Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament.

In other dominant quarter-final displays, Poddar International defeated AVM Suho 2-1, Gokuldham (Kandivali) outplayed JNS 2-0, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School beat S.V. 2-0.

Boys Under-12 quarter-finals

In the Boys Under-12 quarter-final matches, Baba beat TC SJC 2-0, JNS defeated Bombay 2-0, AVM Bandra got the better of Nahar 2-0, and UTPAL edged past Podar 2-0.

Read Also JBCN International Hit 6 In MSSA Action Against St Xavier's

Girls Under-12 matches

In the Girls Under-12 division, AVM Juhu triumphed over Bombay 2-1 in the quarter-finals, while Podar overcame AVM Bandra 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Boys Under-16 quarter-finals

In the Boys Under-16 quarter-final matches, Bombay beat Utpal 2-0. Podar International beat AVM Juhu 2-1. Gokuldham beat JNS 2-0.

S.V. beat Dhirubhai 2-0.

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Girls Under-16 quarter-finals

Finally, in the Girls Under-16 quarter-final encounters, Queen registered a 2-0 victory against Utpal, Podar blanked AVM Bandra 2-0, Don Bosco defeated AVM Juhu 2-1, and Vasant Vihar beat The Cathedral and John Connon School 2-0.

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