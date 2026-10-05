 JBCN International Hit 6 In MSSA Action Against St Xavier's
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsJBCN International Hit 6 In MSSA Action Against St Xavier's

JBCN International Hit 6 In MSSA Action Against St Xavier's

Naavya Doshi scored a hat-trick as CNS Kandivali beat DG Khetan Malad 3-0 in the Dream Sports MSSA Girls U14 Division II. JBCN International registered the biggest win, routing St Xavier’s Andheri 6-0, while DSB International, Hill Spring, NES International, Rustomjee Cambridge and Apostolic Carmel also won.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
JBCN International Hit 6 In MSSA Action Against St Xavier's
JBCN International Hit 6 In MSSA Action Against St Xavier's | Representative Image

Mumbai: CNS (Kandivali) beat DG Khetan (Malad) 3-0, with Naavya Doshi scoring all three goals in the Girls U14 Div II match in the Dream Sports MSSA tournament.

In other matches, NES International (Mulund) defeated Ryan International (Kandivali) 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Sia Oberoi.

DSB International beat Mainadevi Bajaj International (Malad) 2-1. Aaliya Shah scored both goals for the winning side, while Dhrishti Gaikwad featured for Mainadevi Bajaj International.

Read Also
Sanju Samson Or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Who Should Partner Abhishek Sharma As India's T20I Opener?
Sanju Samson Or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Who Should Partner Abhishek Sharma As India's T20I Opener?

JBCN International cruise to win

JBCN International (Oshiwara) cruised past St Xavier's (Andheri) 6-0. Mia Mehta and Maya Krishnan scored two goals each, while Vidya Madlani and Aaryahi Niti added one goal each.

Hill Spring International (Tardeo) defeated Chandaramji School (Charni Road) 3-0. Aaddya Seth scored two goals, and Advika Bihani scored one.

Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) beat Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 2-0, with Ayani Salvi and Ameera Ferrao scoring the goals.

Also Watch:

Apostolic Carmel edge Green Acres

Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) defeated Green Acres (Chembur) 2-1. Shanaya Parmar and Samaira Fernandes scored for the winning team, while Jinaksha Shah scored for Green Acres.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source