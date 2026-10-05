JBCN International Hit 6 In MSSA Action Against St Xavier's | Representative Image

Mumbai: CNS (Kandivali) beat DG Khetan (Malad) 3-0, with Naavya Doshi scoring all three goals in the Girls U14 Div II match in the Dream Sports MSSA tournament.

In other matches, NES International (Mulund) defeated Ryan International (Kandivali) 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Sia Oberoi.

DSB International beat Mainadevi Bajaj International (Malad) 2-1. Aaliya Shah scored both goals for the winning side, while Dhrishti Gaikwad featured for Mainadevi Bajaj International.

JBCN International cruise to win

JBCN International (Oshiwara) cruised past St Xavier's (Andheri) 6-0. Mia Mehta and Maya Krishnan scored two goals each, while Vidya Madlani and Aaryahi Niti added one goal each.

Hill Spring International (Tardeo) defeated Chandaramji School (Charni Road) 3-0. Aaddya Seth scored two goals, and Advika Bihani scored one.

Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) beat Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 2-0, with Ayani Salvi and Ameera Ferrao scoring the goals.

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Apostolic Carmel edge Green Acres

Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) defeated Green Acres (Chembur) 2-1. Shanaya Parmar and Samaira Fernandes scored for the winning team, while Jinaksha Shah scored for Green Acres.

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