Mumbai: Scaramouche Clinches Free Press Journal Trophy With Dominant Finish At Mahalaxmi Racecourse |

Mumbai: Living up to his top billing as the tote favourite, Scaramouche produced a clinical performance to capture the Free Press Journal Trophy, the feature event on the 18th day of the Mumbai meeting at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday.

The five-year-old gelding, trained by Behram Cama, showcased both class and composure to outclass his rivals in a race that eventually turned into an all-gelding affair. Art Collector and Big Bay finished second and third respectively, but were no match for the winner’s late surge and authority in the closing stages.

Jockey A. Sandesh played a crucial role in the victory, executing a well-judged ride. Calm and patient through the early part of the race, Sandesh ensured that Scaramouche was ideally placed before making his move at the decisive moment. His timing proved impeccable as the gelding responded with a powerful burst of speed when it mattered most.

The race began with Big Bay taking charge of the field, setting the early pace with Cellini in close attendance. Scaramouche, meanwhile, settled comfortably just behind the leading pack, conserving energy for the final stretch. As the field approached the home straight, the contest appeared open, with multiple contenders still in the hunt.

However, inside the final 50 metres, Scaramouche shifted gears impressively. Accelerating past the leaders with ease, he surged to the front and quickly established a decisive advantage. Art Collector attempted to close the gap but was unable to match the winner’s momentum.

In the end, Scaramouche crossed the finish line comfortably ahead, winning by over three lengths and underlining his superiority in the field. The victory not only justified the confidence of the punters but also highlighted the gelding’s consistency and racing temperament.

With this performance, Scaramouche further strengthened his credentials as a dependable contender in feature races, delivering both style and substance on a competitive day at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.