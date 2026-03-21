Kieron Pollard's 'Awkward Stare' At Hardik Pandya Dancing With Mahieka Sharma Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

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A light-hearted yet awkward moment involving Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma has taken social media by storm just days before the start of Indian Premier League 2026. A short video clip circulating widely online shows Pandya dancing playfully with Sharma while Pollard appears to watch on with what many fans described as an “awkward stare,” turning the moment into one of the most talked-about off-field viral clips in the build-up to the new season.

The video quickly spread across social platforms. In the clip, Pandya can be seen enjoying himself on the dance floor alongside Sharma, while Pollard stands nearby. His expression, which fans interpreted in different ways, ranging from amusement to mild awkwardness, sparked a flood of memes and humorous reactions online. Many users joked that Pollard looked like he was witnessing a moment he didn’t quite expect, while others suggested he was simply reacting playfully to Pandya’s dance moves.

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The viral moment comes at a time when Pandya has already been in the headlines for several off-field stories leading into IPL 2026. From his public celebrations with Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup triumph to viral outings and lifestyle moments, the all-rounder has remained one of the most talked-about figures in cricket beyond the field. Social media attention has followed the couple closely, with several of their public appearances drawing strong reactions from fans and commentators alike.