Mumbai Rotary Clubs Launch Impact Games India, A First-Of-Its-Kind City-Wide Multi-Sport Event For Mumbaikars

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: In a city that has long embraced the marathon as its signature sporting event, a new movement is set to take root this October, one that will run for four full weekends with over 15 different sporting events. Impact Games India (IGI), an initiative led by the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, with support from Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, under Rotary District 3141, will bring together thousands of Mumbaikars regardless of age, background or athletic ability, with one simple idea: play a sport, and your participation fee becomes a contribution to causes in sports, education, health and community welfare.

Dubbed as Mumbai's first city-wide, multi-sport platform of its kind, IGI will run across four weekends in October 2026 at venues across the city, culminating in a Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony on 1 November. The event expects over 5,000 participants across 15+ sports, spanning racquet sports such as badminton, tennis, squash and pickleball; team sports including cricket, football and volleyball; mind sports such as chess, bridge and carrom; and, notably, inclusive and adaptive categories such as blind chess and disability sports, ensuring the platform is built for every Mumbaikar and not a select few.

“At Rotary, we have always explored new and interesting, yet impactful formats through which we can make a meaningful difference to the lives of people and communities we serve. We believe a sporting event like IGI can become a sustainable platform to raise funds over the years and create a lasting impact,” said Rajan Dua, District Governor, Rotary District 3141.

Unlike a one-day event, IGI is designed as a sustained, month-long movement, and 100 percent of net proceeds raised through registrations and partnerships will go towards verified charitable causes, executed through the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO Charitable Trust.

Sanket Jain, Project Director, IGI and President, Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, said, “This platform is as much about community well-being as it is about competition. When you register, you are not just entering a tournament, you are joining a community that competes with purpose."

IGI is also recognised by Fit India, the Government of India's national movement for fitness and healthy living. As part of this collaboration, IGI among other meaningful causes will also support the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), the national campaign for a drug-free India.

About Impact Games India:

Impact Games India (IGI) is Mumbai’s first city-wide, multi-sport tournament, bringing together participants across racquet, team and mind sports over four weekends. Organised by the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO Charitable Trust under the aegis of Rotary District 3141, IGI uses the power of sport to connect people and communities while supporting causes that matter. With participation open across age groups and skill levels, the initiative seeks to create a city-wide movement that brings competition, community and contribution together. For more information, visit www.impactgamesindia.com or write to contact@impactgamesindia.com.