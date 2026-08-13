Lionel Messi Left Speechless As Jhohan Romana Pulls Off Unexpected Mid-Game Hug During Leagues Cup Clash | Video

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Lionel Messi’s return to action for Inter Miami produced an unexpected and heartwarming moment when Club Leon defender Jhohan Romana surprised the Argentine superstar with a hug during their Leagues Cup clash. The unusual interaction came as the two players battled on the pitch, with Romana turning a competitive moment into a memorable show of respect for Messi.

Messi was attempting to get past Romana when the Leon defender stopped his run. However, instead of simply moving away, Romana suddenly wrapped his arms around Messi and lifted him off the ground. Messi appeared caught off guard by the gesture before reacting with a smile, as the two players shared a light-hearted moment during the game.

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The gesture came at an emotional time for Messi, who had recently returned to football following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. The Inter Miami captain had travelled to Argentina to be with his family and pay his respects. His return to the pitch therefore carried added significance as he resumed footballing duties during a difficult period.

Romana’s spontaneous embrace quickly caught the attention of fans, with the moment going viral on social media. The defender’s gesture appeared to reflect the admiration and respect Messi continues to receive from players across the football world, even from opponents competing against him.

Messi’s return, however, ended in disappointment for Inter Miami as Leon secured a 3-2 victory, eliminating Miami from the Leagues Cup at the group stage. Despite the result, the touching exchange between Romana and Messi became one of the standout moments of the match, offering a rare glimpse of the human side of football.