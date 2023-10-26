 Mumbai Rink Football: Seon Strikes Four In Fatima’s Big Win vs St. Joseph’s
Mumbai Rink Football: Seon Strikes Four In Fatima’s Big Win vs St. Joseph’s

Seon D’Souza played the lead role striking four goals as Our Lady of Fatima (Vasai) stormed to a fluent 7-1 victory against St. Joseph’s ‘A’ (Juhu) in a Men’s Open round of 16 match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the gymkhana’s tennis courts.

Our Lady of Fatima dominated play from the start and besides Sean’s brilliant efforts, Brett Gonsalves contributed towards the win with twin strikes while Mitchel Silva added one to complete the margin of victory. St. Joseph managed to pull one back through Sagar Kamble’s effort.

Mount Carmel’s (Bandra) also enjoyed an easy outing as they blanked St. Blaise ‘D’ (Amboli) by a massive 6-0 scoreline. Riding on the solid play of striker Yogesh Kadam who struck a brace of goals, Brendon Picardo, Nester Mascarenhas, Akshay Satpule and Sayed Amir, all chipped in with a goal apiece to round-off the winning tally.

Meanwhile, there was joy for St. Joseph’s (Juhu) as their ‘B’ team defeated St. Peter’s (Bandra) by a fighting 1-0 margin Joywin Vasaikar scored the lone goal of the match.

In the fourth match, Holy Cross ‘A’ (Juhu) got the better of Our Lady of Health ‘B’ (Sahar) by a close 1-0 margin. Rohan Britto scored the decisive winner for the Juhu team.

Results

Round of 16: Holy Cross ‘A’ (Juhu) 1 (Rohan Britto) beat Our Lady of Health ‘B’ (Sahar) 0; Mount Carmel’s (Bandra) 6 (Yogesh Kadam 2, Brendon Picardo, Nester Mascarenhas, Akshay Satpule, Sayed Amir) beat St. Blaise ‘D’ (Amboli) 0; St. Joseph’s ‘B’ (Juhu) 1 (Joywin Vasaikar) beat St. Peter’s (Bandra) 0; Our Lady of Fatima (Vasai) 7 (Seon D’Souza 4, Brett Gonsalves 2, Mitchel Silva) beat St. Joseph’s A (Juhu) 1 (Sagar Kamble).

