Mahalaxmi Racecourse prepares to host more than 30 race days during Mumbai's new racing season | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: Two special days of racing will herald the start of the Mumbai racing season 2026-27 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse from November 29, promising four months of exciting action for racing enthusiasts.

The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy will be the feature attraction as the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) prepares for a season comprising more than 30 race days at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. With several prestigious graded races and major sponsorships lined up, the season is expected to add fresh colour and excitement to Mumbai's racing calendar.

Poonawalla Family Supports Major Events

The Poonawalla family has come forward to support some of the biggest events on the racing calendar, including the prestigious Villoo C. Poonawalla Cyrus & Adar Indian Derby (Gr.1), scheduled to be held on February 7. Their continued association with the sport is expected to give a significant boost to the Mumbai racing season.

Prestigious Classics And Graded Races

The season will feature an impressive list of classic and graded contests, including the Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1), Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr.1), Indian Oaks (Gr.1), A. C. Ardeshir Trophy (Gr.3), Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr.3), R. R. Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3), Gool S. Poonawalla Million (Gr.3) and Dr. S. C. Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr.2).

However, the highlight of the four-month racing extravaganza will undoubtedly be the Villoo C. Poonawalla Cyrus & Adar Indian Derby, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the Indian racing calendar.

With a packed programme of classics, prestigious trophies and competitive racing, the stage is set for another memorable season at Mahalaxmi.

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