Mumbai Races: King Ke Leads Field In C N Wadia Gold Cup Grade 2 Showdown At Mahalaxmi

King Ke, the five-year-old gelding from champion trainer Pesi Shroff’s yard, appears primed to strike once again as he heads the field for the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla, a prestigious Grade 2 contest and the feature event on the 17th day of the Mumbai racing season, to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday. | X

Mumbai: King Ke, the five-year-old gelding from champion trainer Pesi Shroff’s yard, appears primed to strike once again as he heads the field for the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla, a prestigious Grade 2 contest and the feature event on the 17th day of the Mumbai racing season, to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

However, the contest is far from a foregone conclusion. The presence of seasoned campaigners like Sovereign King and Red Bishop adds considerable depth to the field and is likely to make the race a closely fought affair. Both runners possess the ability to challenge strongly, and if they produce their best form on the day, they could make life difficult for the favourite.

First race: 4.00pm

Selections

1. The Haunting Memories Million: 1. (4), 2. (1)

2. The Open Spaces Million: 1. (2), 2. (4)

3. The Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship (Gr.3): 1. D'Artagnan (2), 2. Alexios (1), 3. Alpha Strike (4)

4. The Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship (Gr.3): 1. (1), 2. (3)

5. The Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla: 1. (7), 2. (4), 3. (3)

6. The C N Wadia Gold Cup powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (Gr.2): 1. King Ke (2), 2. Sovereign King (1), 3. Red Bishop (6)

7. The Lahinch Million: 1. (2), 2. (5), 3. (3)

8. Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes: 1. (2), 2. (9), 3. (7)

9. The Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge: 1. (7), 2. (2), 3. (3)

10. The Ahead Of My Time Million: 1. (6), 2. (5), 3. (4)