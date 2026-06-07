Mumbai Port Authority, Western Railway Enter Elite Men's Final Of Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament

Veteran Jayesh Jadhav scored four goals in Customs big win |

Mumbai, June 6: Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) sank Mumbai Customs 3-2 in an Elite Men's semi-final match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Stephen Swamy with a brace and Jay Kale found the mark for the Port Authority while Venkatesh Kench and Joshua Versaokar reduced the margin for Mumbai Customs.

Earlier, in a Veterans' Men semi-final encounter, prolific goal-scorer Jayesh Jadhav scored four goals, leading Mumbai Customs to emphatic 7-0 win against Savio Sports Club. Arun Balra, Rajesh Salian and Ambrose Toppo each contributed one goal.

Results - Elite Men (semi-finals): Mumbai Port Authority 3 (Stephen Swamy 2, Jay Kale) beat Mumbai Customs 2 (Venkatesh Kenche, Joshua Versaokar).

Read Also Central Railway Clinch Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Mumbai Port In Hockey Tournament

Western Railway 2 (Rajkumar M., Rohan Patil) beat Central Railway 0.

*lVeteran Men's (semi-finals): Mumbai Customs 7 (Jayesh Jadhav 4, Arun Balra, Rajesh Salian, Ambrose Toppo) beat Savio SC 0.

Hockey Mira Road 3 (Tushar Khandker, Roy F., Roncy D.) beat Mumbai Port Authority 1 (Amit Rajput).

