 Mumbai Port Authority, Western Railway Enter Elite Men's Final Of Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Port Authority, Western Railway Enter Elite Men's Final Of Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament

Mumbai Port Authority, Western Railway Enter Elite Men's Final Of Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament

Mumbai Port Authority and Western Railway advanced to the Elite Men's final of the 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament. Stephen Swamy scored twice as Port Authority edged Mumbai Customs 3-2, while Western Railway defeated Central Railway 2-0. In the Veterans' category, Mumbai Customs and Hockey Mira Road booked their places in the final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 07, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Mumbai Port Authority, Western Railway Enter Elite Men's Final Of Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament
Veteran Jayesh Jadhav scored four goals in Customs big win |

Mumbai, June 6: Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) sank Mumbai Customs 3-2 in an Elite Men's semi-final match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Stephen Swamy with a brace and Jay Kale found the mark for the Port Authority while Venkatesh Kench and Joshua Versaokar reduced the margin for Mumbai Customs.

Earlier, in a Veterans' Men semi-final encounter,  prolific goal-scorer Jayesh Jadhav scored four goals, leading Mumbai Customs to emphatic 7-0 win against Savio Sports Club. Arun Balra, Rajesh Salian and Ambrose Toppo each contributed one goal.

Results - Elite Men (semi-finals): Mumbai Port Authority 3 (Stephen Swamy 2, Jay Kale) beat Mumbai Customs 2 (Venkatesh Kenche, Joshua Versaokar).

Read Also
Central Railway Clinch Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Mumbai Port In Hockey Tournament
Central Railway Clinch Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Mumbai Port In Hockey Tournament

Western Railway 2 (Rajkumar M., Rohan Patil) beat Central Railway 0.

*lVeteran Men's (semi-finals): Mumbai Customs 7 (Jayesh Jadhav  4, Arun Balra, Rajesh Salian, Ambrose Toppo) beat Savio SC 0.

Hockey Mira Road 3 (Tushar Khandker, Roy F., Roncy D.) beat Mumbai Port Authority 1 (Amit Rajput).

Follow us on