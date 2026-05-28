Central Railway Clinch Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Mumbai Port In Hockey Tournament |

Mumbai, May 28: Central Railway edged past Mumbai Port Authority winning by a 3-2 margin in an Elite Men’s match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by AHWA and played at the St Stanislaus High School turf, Bandra.

Yuvraj Walmiki, Jogingder S and Shreyas D were on target for the railwaymen, while Talla Rauju and Rama Raju scored for the losers.

Earlier, in a boys’ U-16 encounter, Don Bosco SC got the better of Independent SC by a 2-0 margin. Strikers Rugved Kotkar and Arnav Khot were responsible for scoring the goals.

Results: Elite Men: Central Railway 3 (Yuvraj Walmiki, Jogingder S, Shreyas D.) beat Mumbai Port Authority 2 (Talla Raju, Rama R.);

CTC 'A ' 5 (Govind Nag 2, Devinder Walmiki, Manpreet Singh, Aakash Rai) beat Republicans SC 0.

Boys ' U-16: Don Bosco SC 2 (Rugved Kotkar, Arnav Khot) beat Independent SC 0;Future Champs: Duruelo SC 1 (Arya Jadhav) beat Gurunanak Dev Academy 0.

Veteran's Men: Mumbai Customs 2 (Laxman Rao, Lincoln Taites) beat Mumbai Port Authority 0.