'I'll Tell You After The IPL': Jofra Archer Refuses To Reveal Secret On How To Bowl Against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As RR Secures Win Over SRH | Video

IPL/X

The cricketing world is still searching for answers to stop teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer is not ready to reveal any secrets just yet.

Following Rajasthan Royals’ dominant 47-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, Archer was asked the question everyone wanted answered, "Where exactly do you bowl to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?" The England speedster smiled before delivering a cheeky response that instantly went viral on social media. “I’ll tell you after the IPL,” Archer said with a grin.

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The witty remark perfectly summed up the mystery surrounding the 15-year-old batting sensation, who has terrorised bowling attacks throughout the season with his fearless strokeplay and unbelievable power-hitting.

Sooryavanshi once again stole the spotlight during the Eliminator clash, smashing a breathtaking 97 runs off just 29 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His explosive knock featured 12 massive sixes and helped Rajasthan Royals secure a commanding victory to keep their title hopes alive.

As Rajasthan Royals march into Qualifier 2, bowlers across the league continue searching for the perfect plan to contain the teenage sensation. But if Archer’s response is anything to go by, the answer may have to wait until the tournament is over.