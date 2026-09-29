Mumbai Pickleball Cup Season 2: Yash Joshi-Rajesh Menon, Onkar Gurav And Shreyas Hadkar-Bhakti Win Titles In Malad | Representational Image

Mumbai: Season 2 of the Mumbai Pickleball Cup, India's first monthly pickleball league, concluded on Sunday, September 27, at Stratum Play in Malad West. Organised by Isaac, the edition featured men's doubles, mixed doubles and the newly added singles category, which was introduced after Season 1 sold out.

Across the three categories, 61 group stage matches were played before the knockouts. The entire edition was held in a single day, with 12 quarter-finals (four per category), six semi-finals and three finals.

In the men's doubles final, Yash Joshi and Rajesh Menon edged past Shreyas Hadkar and Abizzar 23-21 in a closely fought contest to take the title.

The debut of the singles category ended with Onkar Gurav beating Swapnil Dabreo 11-6, 11-9 to become its first champion. Dabreo had earlier reached the final with a three-game semi-final win over Seaon, 11-8, 9-11, 13-11.

The mixed doubles final went the distance. Shreyas Hadkar and Bhakti overcame Rajesh Menon and Kadambari Patil 11-9, 9-11, 11-8. Menon, who had won the men's doubles crown earlier in the evening, had to settle for the runner-up spot in the mixed category.

Winners received trophies and cash prizes from a total pool of ₹30,000 split across categories, while finalists were recognised with medals. Sponsor giveaways followed, with Rohan Kajpunjal and Swayam Mehta winning Velka paddles, Seaon D'Souza taking home Franklin balls and Sania Moraes winning a Fast&Up giveaway. The organisers also gave away a free ticket to the next event, which went to Neel Desai.

Speaking about the league, Isaac said, "We wanted to create more than just a tournament. Mumbai Pickleball Cup is about giving players a reason to keep coming back, compete, improve and build a community around the sport."

The Mumbai Pickleball Cup runs monthly editions, with players carrying forward points through the season. The league concludes in August 2027 with a Champions Cup bringing together category winners from across the year. Season 3 is tentatively scheduled for the last Sunday of October.

The league counts Franklin, Velka, KheloMore, Fast&Up and PB Refs among its partners. FPJ is the outreach partner.

Mumbai Pickleball Cup, Season 2

Where: Stratum Play, Malad West, Mumbai

Website: mumbaipickleballcup.com | Instagram: @mumbaipickleballcup