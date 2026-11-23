Mumbai Pickleball Cup Returns For Season 3 On November 29, Set To Bring Exciting Pickleball Action | Representational Image

Mumbai: What if a pickleball tournament wasn't just about winning matches, but also about bringing more people onto the court?

That's the idea behind Mumbai Pickleball Cup Season 3, returning on Sunday, 29 November, at AT Arena, Borivali West. Alongside competitive matches and professional referees, MPC is introducing two to three hours of free open play, where registered players can bring their friends along, even if they're not competing.

For beginners finding their feet and intermediate players chasing their next win, it's a chance to compete, connect and enjoy the sport without the pressure of the scoreboard.

Register at https://mumbaipickleballcup.com.

New In Season 3: Free Open Play

This season, the fun isn't limited to the players on the draw sheet. MPC is setting aside a court for two to three hours of free open play, where registered players can bring their friends along.

Friends don't need to be competing in the tournament. They can pick up a paddle, enjoy a few games and experience the MPC community firsthand.

Open play will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to court availability.

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From A Sold-Out Debut To 82 Matches In A Day

MPC began as a tournament. Season 1 sold out, and Season 2 added a singles category and played 82 matches in a single day at Stratum Play in Malad West.

The finals showed what the league is about. The men's doubles title went down to a 23-21 finish, the mixed doubles final needed a third game, and Onkar Gurav became the first singles champion.

Now, MPC is growing into a recurring, community-driven league where players can return each season, earn points and track their progress, with plans for a future Champions Cup.

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Competition Meets Community

MPC is built for players finding their rhythm as much as those already hunting for the win. Beginners and intermediate players share the same courts, the same energy and the same shot at the podium.

“We started Mumbai Pickleball Cup with a simple idea: make competitive pickleball accessible without losing the fun and community that make the sport special. Seeing players return every season and bring their friends along has been the most rewarding part,” said Isaac Gomes, founder of Mumbai Pickleball Cup.

With Season 3, the goal remains simple: bring people together through competitive matches, new friendships and a shared love for pickleball.

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