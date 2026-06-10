Mumbai Lads Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer Arrive In Chandigarh Ahead Of IND Vs AFG ODI Series 2026 | VIDEO | X

Chandigarh, June 10: Mumbai cricketers Rohit Sharma and Team India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer arrived in Chandigarh ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Wednesday (June 10). Rohit is set to link up with the rest of the Indian squad in Chandigarh before the opening ODI, while Iyer has also reached the city as preparations begin for the series which starts on June 13 in Dharamshala.

Videos have surfaced on social media, showing Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are leaving the Chandigarh Airport separately. The video is being widely shared on social media as the fans are eagerly awaiting their favourite Mumbai stars to make comeback to the longer format for the past few months.

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The ODI series will be India's first 50-over assignment after the IPL 2026 season and is an important step in the team's preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027. Shubman Gill will be leading the side, while Iyer will serve as the vice-captain.

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The three-match ODI series schedule is as follows:

1st ODI: June 13, Dharamshala

2nd ODI: June 17, Lucknow

3rd ODI: June 20, Chennai

India's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series includes:

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Replaces Virat Kohli)

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

All-Rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

New Additions: Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Virat Kohli was originally named in the squad but has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, with Yashasvi Jaiswal coming in as his replacement.

The series follows the one-off Test between the two teams and will give India an opportunity to test combinations in the ODI format. Rohit and Iyer's arrival in Chandigarh signals the beginning of India's preparations for the opening match against Afghanistan.