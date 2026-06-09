Good News For Team India! Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya Clear Fitness Tests Ahead Of IND Vs AFG ODI Series

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have aced their fitness tests and will feature in the upcoming IND vs AFG ODI series. The duo were selected subject to fitness and spent time at BCCI's CoE to prove their fitness. It is a massive relief for coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, with the team already missing Virat Kohli through injury.

Rohit and Hardik both have struggled with injuries during the recently concluded IPL 2026. Hardik battled with back spams and missed 3 games during the tournament. Rohit meanwhile had a hamstring strain, missing 5 matches.

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India ODI team training in Chandigarh

The Men in Blue began the Afghanistan series with a record breaking innings and 300-run win in Mullanpur. The ODI team is also in Mullanpur, training ahead of the three-match ODI series. The series kicks off in Dharamshala on June 13, followed by games in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and June 20 respectively.

It is unclear whether Rohit and Hardik Pandya will travel to Chandigarh for training or directly join the team in Dharamshala on the eve of the game.