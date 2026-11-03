Mumbai Indians Share Old VIDEO Of Glenn Maxwell Shadow Practicing With Sachin Tendulkar On His Retirement | Instagram

Mumbai, November 3: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a video on social media after Australian cricketer and former MI star Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket. Maxwell was part of the franchise in 2013 season when Mumbai Indians won their first-ever IPL trophy.

Shadow Practice

Mumbai Indians shared an old video on its official Instagram account in which Glenn Maxwell is seen shadow practicing along with legendary Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians Icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Viral Video

MI shared the video with the caption, "Maxi's retirement got us taking a trip down memory lane!" The viral video shows Sachin practicing some throwdown in the nets and Maxwell is seen standing behind the legend and practicing the same shots which Sachin plays, this is called shadow practicing.

Glenn Maxwell played very few matches during his stint with the Mumbai Indians in 2013. He got very limited chances to bat and bowl during the season.

Observed Sachin

He spent time training and observing Sachin Tendulkar during his short stay with the franchise. The video is also a part of the practice which he did while observing the club legend.

After his time with Mumbai Indians, Maxwell went on to play with other franchises, like Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

'Inspired Some Kids'

The Australian all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket and brought the curtain down on his remarkable 14-year-long career while representing his country.

He said, "I am extremely grateful. Hopefully, I’ve inspired some kids to play differently, to be open and vulnerable. To not shy away, to be themselves."