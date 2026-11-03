'Logan's First Hero': Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Shares Emotional Message On His Retirement; Cricketers' Wives React | Instagram

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's Indian wife Vini Raman shared an emotional Instagram post celebrating the Australian cricketer as he wraps up an "incredible chapter" of his journey. She shared the post after the Australian cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket.

Sharing a picture of Maxwell playing cricket with their son Logan, Vini praised the dedication, sacrifices and countless hours of rehabilitation that went into making his dreams a reality.

"Seeing the dedication, sacrifices, (endless) hours of rehab and passion that has gone into making your dreams a reality makes me so incredibly proud," she wrote.

Calling Maxwell Logan's "first hero and forever favourite teammate," Vini added, "We love you @gmaxi_32" followed by a heart emoji.

The post received love from fans and fellow cricketers' wives in the comment section.

Australian Cricketers' Wives React

Former Australian cricket Usman Khawaja's wife Rachel commented on the post and said, "Congratulations team! What an incredible career @gmaxi_32 has had. And an incredible support network holding down the fort at home. Well done to you all!!"

Ben Cutting's wife Erin Victoria Holland also reacted to the post with heart emojis. Former Australian cricketer Adam Crosthwaite's wife Flip also reacted to the post and said, "He’s home" with heart emojis.

Young Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green's wife Emily Redwood said, "Congrats team xx." Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree also liked the emotional social media post.