Mumbai Indians Salutes 'Human Indicator' Narendra Patil Who Helps Commuters At Railway Stations | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, August 11: Mumbai Indians shared a video of a "Human Indicator" on its official social media account on Tuesday, with the caption, “'𝙐𝙣𝙠𝙚 𝘼𝙖𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙚𝙞𝙣 𝙚𝙠 𝙠𝙝𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙞 𝙙𝙞𝙠𝙝𝙩𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙞 𝙣𝙖, 𝙬𝙤𝙝 𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞 𝙨𝙖𝙗𝙨𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙙𝙞 𝙠𝙝𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙞 𝙝𝙖𝙞'”. He does not just give directions, he makes every stranger feel at home. Meet Narendra Patil, Mumbai’s Human Indicator."

The viral video shows a Mumbaikar selflessly helping the commuters at the Borivali Railway Station every morning. Mumbai Indians praised the man for his kind gesture, helping the people to navigate through the crowded railway station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'The Human Indicator Of Mumbai'

Who is Narendra Patil?

Narendra Patil is a kind man living in Mumbai. Many commuters know him as the Human Indicator. Every day, he spends his personal time guiding confused travellers at busy railway platforms.

Why Does He Help?

Mumbai is a massive, fast-moving city. Many new visitors and daily commuters get confused about train routes, platforms and bus numbers. Because some platform areas lack clear digital indicator boards, Narendra stands there voluntarily to call out directions and guide passengers.

His Daily Routine

5.30 am: Wakes up and goes for a morning walk at Worli Sea Face.

7.30 am: Returns home, freshens up and eats breakfast.

Morning volunteering: Spends around two hours guiding people at train stations.

Afternoon: Heads to his regular job.

Read Also LSG Offered Nicholas Pooran To Mumbai Indians For Hardik Pandya? IPL 2027 Trade Buzz Takes New Turn

Helping From The Heart

Narendra lost his mother to Covid a few years ago. He says that while his daily routine is busy, helping people gives his life deep meaning. He knows how stressful travelling in Mumbai can be, so his only mission is to make everyone's journey a little easier and bring smiles to their faces.