LSG Offered Nicholas Pooran To Mumbai Indians For Hardik Pandya? IPL 2027 Trade Buzz Takes New Turn | X

Mumbai, August 10: The buzz around Hardik Pandya's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has taken another interesting turn. Social media is abuzz with rumours or reports that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have offered their star West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran to Mumbai Indians in a possible trade for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027.

There is no official confirmation of such a trade and Mumbai Indians are yet to decide whether Hardik will even be available in the trade market. The franchise could also choose to retain the all-rounder.

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The latest chatter has added to the growing uncertainty around Hardik's future. Social media is already full of speculation about a possible move, with several IPL teams reportedly checking his availability.

KKR, CSK Also Interested In Hardik

The Hardik trade chatter does not stop with LSG and Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also been linked with interest in the all-rounder. Both teams have different reasons for being part of the speculation.

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KKR are looking at their leadership options after Ajinkya Rahane's retirement. Hardik's experience as a captain and his all-round ability could make him an attractive name if the franchise enters the trade market.

CSK, meanwhile, have bigger decisions to make before making any major move. The franchise is looking for a new head coach after Stephen Fleming's exit and is also expected to review its squad ahead of the next season.

Hardik Could Still Stay At Mumbai

Amid all the trade talk, a move away from Mumbai is far from certain. Mumbai would also need to find the right replacement if they decide to part ways with Hardik. A player with a similar all-round profile would be difficult to find in the trade market.

For now, the situation remains fluid. Hardik's IPL 2027 future has become a major topic of social media speculation, but there is no confirmed trade involving Mumbai Indians, LSG, KKR or CSK.

The Nicholas Pooran-for-Hardik swap is the latest name to enter the conversation, but fans may have to wait for the official trade window and franchise decisions before the real picture becomes clear.