 Mumbai Indians' MIX Experience: DIVINE, Nucleya Set To Perform In Fan Event On March 21-22 Ahead Of IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians are gearing up for the IPL 2026 with a fan-first event at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai. In what the five-time champions consider as a connect with the fans, the two-day festivities include multiple musical acts including DIVINE and Nucleya. Tickets for the same are live on bookmyshow.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Indians | AFP

Mumbai Indians are making an attempt to connect with their passionate fans in a two-day event at the Jio World Garden in BKC. Called the MIX, as for the Mumbai Indians experience, it aimed to connect fans with the team beyond the field, bringing in cultural activities and lots of music.

Among the musical acts are Mumbai based Divine, Nucleya, Grammy-nominated Camelphat. The event is expected to feature multiple zones, with panel discussions, immersive fan experience and rare access to the world of Mumbai Indians.

The day-wise lineup of the MIX:

March 21, 2026: Divine, Nucleya, Suggahunny B2B Hamshvre, and Sanju Rathod

March 22, 2026: CamelPhat, Gauriwho, Mr. Belt & Wezzol.

article-image

The event will be held only a few days before the IPL 2026 season kicks off. The IPL season is expected to kick off March 26, with the schedule yet to be revealed.

While there has been no confirmation yet, members of the Mumbai Indians squad could attend the event and engage in discussions. Former players or legends could also dive into their experiences being part of the MI set up.

The tickets are live on Book My Show. The prices range from ₹799 till ₹9,999. Different tickets have different levels of access, depending on fan preference. You can book the tickets here.

